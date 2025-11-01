Watch Melania's Massive Smile Just Won't Wipe Off - She's Clearly in Heaven Talking with Trick-or-Treating Kids

Even for Halloween, there’s no disguising the fact that Melania Trump is a first-class first lady.

Joining President Donald Trump for a White House trick-or-treating event on Thursday, Melania brought her trademark personality to the festivities — including a 500-watt smile that never seemed to dim.

Back at the White House, by the president’s side, amid a holiday display supervised by her office, she was back in her element.

Check her out greeting trick-or-treaters dressed up as herself, the president, and a Secret Service agent.

As a former model, Melania made a career of keeping a smile on her face, of course. And her first lady role pretty much demands a cheerful demeanor on festive, public occasions.

But even on video, the vibe comes through that Melania’s actually enjoying the occasion — and her history of using her platform for children’s issues during Trump’s first term makes it thoroughly believable.

.@POTUS and @FLOTUS hand out Halloween candy to the children of Stephen Miller, Karoline Leavitt, and James Blair. pic.twitter.com/ftl8DVMoAA — Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell (@TheElizMitchell) October 30, 2025

Naturally, the establishment media never gave her enough credit.

The “Be Best” campaign she unveiled in 2018 was, as CBS reported at the time, dedicated to fighting cyberbullying of young people and battling opioid abuse among youth and adults.

A year later, she expanded the program to include babies born to mothers trapped in addiction.

But like all things Trump, her efforts were routinely mocked by the establishment media. NPR, for example, waited a whole four weeks in 2018 to run a carping article headlined with the question: “One Month Later, What’s Become Of Melania Trump’s ‘Be Best’ Campaign?”

Who would you trust more with your children, Jill Biden or Melania Trump? Jill Biden Melania Trump

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Jill Biden: 0% (0 Votes) Melania Trump: 100% (112 Votes)

Showing true investigative journalism props, NPR noted that a month into former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” initiative, Obama had “she had already visited a handful of schools and youth organizations to promote physical fitness.”

In the interests of fairness, apparently, NPR also noted that Melania had been hospitalized for a kidney condition for a week during the month in question, but that didn’t stop the taxpayer-funded Democratic propaganda outlet from posing the story.

That was a theme of the first Trump presidency when Melania was involved.

In December 2020, in the closing days of Trump’s first term, the first lady visited Children’s National Hospital in Washington to read to young patients who were spending the holidays away from home — in hospital beds with severe illnesses at a time when the country was in the throes of the COVID pandemic.

The action was largely ignored in the establishment media, except for a few that focused on the fact that Melania didn’t wear a mask to do it.

It was so infuriating it was almost funny.

Here’s CNN’s actual headline: “Melania Trump breaks children’s hospital rules by taking her mask off to read to patients.”

Maybe she did that because she knew that the whole reason she was there was to give comfort to kids who badly needed it.

Americans who remember those dark days might recall that an N-95 mask not only has a has a way of muffling a voice — essentially defeating the cause of a woman who was reading aloud in public.

It hid the mouth completely, and that would have covered up the first lady’s all-important smile.

That was the smile on display at the White House trick-or-treat event. And it’s a solid bet the kids — and the parents — who were there are going to remember it forever.

Former first lady Jill Biden got four years of glowing coverage in the White House despite having a literal lifetime bereft of any meaningful accomplishment outside her own family of grifters, drug addicts and shameless opportunism. Melania, on the other hand, can’t expect to catch a break from the establishment media, any more than her husband can.

But as the 2024 election results showed, the American people know better.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.