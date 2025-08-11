Michael Cohen, it’s fair to say, knows a little bit about what happens when you make false statements on home mortgage documents and you’re a political target: You’re finished.

The former personal attorney for President Donald Trump, who was sentenced to 36 months behind bars in 2018 for various tax evasion and campaign finance violations, also ended up getting convicted for knowingly signing documents regarding a home equity line of credit that he knew to be false to get favorable treatment from banks.

Funnily enough, two of the Democrats who have spent much of Trump’s time in the political spotlight engaging in lawfare against him also have some, ahem, problematic real estate dealings — and, speaking on MSNBC over the weekend, Cohen predicted the feds would be going after them, too.

Cohen was making an appearance on a show called “The Weekend” (wonder how long it took them to workshop that name), where the ostensible topic was supposed to be Jeffrey Epstein. (Cohen’s magical insight on this: “Somebody will get thrown under the bus.” MSNBC pays this guy. Just saying.)

However, he did have insight into the similar plights of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has engaged in much of the Empire State-based lawfare against Trump, and California Sen. Adam Schiff, who was one of the chief elected peddlers of the Russiagate hoax.

Both James and Schiff are under federal investigation after being referred by the Federal Housing Finance Agency for listing secondary residences as primary residences in order to obtain more favorable terms; secondary or vacation residences will generally draw higher interest rates from banks.

James and Schiff, of course, are respectively residents of New York and California — but their properties in Virginia and Maryland, again respectively, were listed as primary residences along with their residences in their home states.

In mortgage filings in 2003, 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2013, Schiff listed the property in Potomac, Maryland, as his primary residence before finally saying it was his secondary residence in a 2020 refinancing. James, meanwhile, also racked up a number of other fun alleged violations like misstating the number of units in a New York City apartment building she owns and claiming she was married to her father on mortgage documents to get better terms.

Cohen basically reminded James’ and Schiff’s supporters of the Golden Rule of politics: Do unto others as they do unto you. Which means if you want to engage in lawfare, and you’re not squeaky clean, and your people don’t win the election, don’t expect to be protected.

“Mark my words: Politically, they’re both doomed,” he said. “I’m telling you right off the bat, this is a political suicide for both Tish James and Adam Schiff.”

The hosts then asked how they could be “politically doomed” if they were both from blue states. (MSNBC hosts apparently can get shows without knowing what the federal government is. Funny how that works.)

Cohen said that it would “be gerrymandered,” which is a bit of Inigo Montoya Syndrome on his part (“You keep using that word — I do not think it means what you think it means”) but what he went on to say made quite a bit more sense.

“I know so many people are going to say, ‘Oh my God, Michael Cohen is like, bending the knee to Trump.’ No,” Cohen said. “What I’m doing is I’m actually telling you the reality. … Mark my words, [attorney] Ed Martin, the Department of Justice, [Attorney General] Pam Bondi, they will figure out exactly how to go after Adam Schiff, how to go after Tish James for these mortgage violations.”

“Alleged mortgage violations,” an MSNBC anchor interjected, correctly. (Although you’d hardly see them jump-to in such a fashion if this were Trump or, say, Cohen back in 2018.)

And yes, they are alleged — but, Martin is already overseeing the investigation into both James and Schiff, and Cohen knows that “if there is a signing of a box which is wrong — and trust me, I know,” they’ll end up in court.

“One of my charges was on my HELOC [home equity line of credit]. I had low mortgage onto it. I had 80 percent equity. They held me accountable for a HELOC violation. Theirs is much worse.”

🚨NEW: Michael Cohen predicts Letitia James & Adam Schiff will “BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE” for alleged mortgage fraud🚨 “Mark my words: they will be held accountable for the crimes that they are now looking at. That’s Ed Martin who’s looking at ’em.”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/iUXrBAkbu8 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 10, 2025

In a Department of Justice media release in August 2018, when Cohen pleaded guilty, the DOJ stated that when making statements to banks between 2010 and 2016, he understated debt from New York City taxi medallions and other HELOCs, which were piled on top of campaign finance and tax evasion charges.

Granted, the HELOC violation was just an example of throwing the book at Cohen because he was the former lawyer for then-public enemy number one at the time — but it was still lawfare, which has now become the accepted method of handling these things in Washington.

Considering the long history of statements that both James and Schiff should have known were prima facie absurd — almost always, there isn’t a valid legal reason to declare two separate properties as primary residences, and the fact the FHFA has already referred the cases to the feds indicates neither lawmaker falls under the very few exceptions — the targeters have now become the targets. And why ought they be surprised, particularly when their attempts to take down Trump were comically absurd and legally dubious?

And it’s a tale as old as (biblical) time, anyway. Consider Proverbs 26:27, “Whoever digs a pit will fall into it.” If they don’t have a copy of the Good Book right now, rest assured there are some copies in prison.

