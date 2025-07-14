Former First Lady Michelle Obama complained on her podcast last week about how much harder life is for women than for men, before her guest — actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus — emphatically agreed with her, despite both of them being millionaires.

“Women — we have so many landmines and barriers and don’ts and limitations,” Obama began. “But I think it’s important for all guys listening — especially men raising daughters — to realize that difference. You know?”

She added. “That thing that inadvertently, as you are loving and raising these beautiful girls, there are so many rules that make us small.”

“Baked in,” Louis-Dreyfus replied. “Baked in, without our knowing it. I wish I could — I mean … I remember people saying, well, ‘oh, well, she’s a female doctor.’ As opposed to just, ‘she’s a doctor.'”

These comments come across as tone deaf and out of touch.

Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, combine for $70-75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Parade magazine puts Louis-Dreyfus even higher at $250 million.

These “barriers and limitations” apply more to struggling single mothers, housewives, women who deal with drug problems, or who work multiple jobs, and those who have health issues they can’t afford to pay for.

To hear two insulated and elite millionaires sit around complaining about how hard their lives are is disingenuous and frankly, a profound waste of time.

Most Americans only dream about the opportunities, accomplishments, and success these two have enjoyed.

They should count themselves lucky and blessed.

But instead, what did they do? They began preaching with a victimhood mentality, while grumbling about how unfair life is.

Hearing Louis-Dreyfus paint society as if we are still living in the 1950s or 1960s was just icing on the cake.

It’s manufactured outrage, and it’s transparent.

They are both, however, well-trained in front of the camera and were likely putting on a performance for the public in an attempt to stay relevant.

Each of them could benefit from showing some gratitude for the multitude of good fortune they’ve experienced throughout their lives.

To do anything less is simply unprofessional and not a good look to the average viewer.

