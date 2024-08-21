Watch: Michelle Obama Gets Clear Sign from DNC Crowd as Election Nears, and It May Affect Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama was showered with applause during a speech she delivered on the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The enthusiastic audience reaction underscores that Obama — and her husband — remains wildly popular among her base.

Indeed, recent polls show she’s the only Democrat who could potentially beat former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup.

That said, the former first lady is not running for president, and has repeatedly stated she has no interest in doing so — now or ever.

In an uncharacteristic move, Obama promoted a message of optimism during her DNC speech — a stark contrast to widespread perception of her as an angry woman.

“Something wonderfully magical is in the air, isn’t it?” she said. “You know we’re feeling it here in this arena, but it’s spreading all across this country we love… a familiar feeling that’s been buried too deep for far too long.”

The former first lady added: “You know what I’m talking about. It’s the contagious power of hope. The anticipation, the energy, the exhilaration of once again being on the cusp of a brighter day.”

“The chance to vanquish the demons of fear, division and hate that have consumed us and continue pursuing the unfinished promise of this great nation — the dream that our parents and grandparents fought and died and sacrificed for,” Obama continued.

“America, hope is making a comeback!”

The cheerful rhetoric Obama spouted was a refreshing change from her usual surly griping, but it was also confusing.

After all, why would Americans suddenly feel optimistic that life would improve if Vice President Kamala Harris won the election when she has done little during her current tenure to make our lives better?

The United States under the Biden-Harris administration has been ravaged by crushing inflation, terrifying crime, daily border invasions and festering geopolitical conflicts.

Indeed, many Americans say they’re worse off today than they were under the Trump presidency.

FT POLL: Since Biden has become president, would you say you are financially… Better off: 17% [-3]

Worse off: 51% [+3]

—

In General, do you think President Biden’s economic policies have… Helped the economy: 28% [-4]

Hurt the economy: 49% [+2]

—

How would you rate overall… pic.twitter.com/2ktk9gVHjT — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 12, 2024

While Democrats can brag all day long that Michelle Obama is beloved among its base, it’s unclear if that’ll translate into votes on Election Day.

After all, Obama isn’t paying anyone’s grocery bills or protecting everyday Americans from runaway crime in their neighborhoods.

The GOP should not get complacent and must step up their game as we inch closer to the Nov. 5 election. As unclear as it is if Obama’s influence will translate to votes, there’s a non-zero chance that it will and that could undoubtedly impact Trump’s November chances.

With popular Democrats such as Obama trying to influence public opinion and energize voters, Republicans must hammer home the message that a Harris presidency would mean more of the same disastrous problems currently roiling the nation.

