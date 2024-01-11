Watch: Michelle Obama 'Terrified' About the 2024 Election, Says it Keeps Her Up at Night

What happens when a control freak thinks she’s losing control? She gets paranoid. Left untreated, paranoia can develop into mental illness and deprive those afflicted of sleep. What to do?

If you’re a totalitarian control freak, you spread the disease in the hope it will become a pandemic.

On Monday, an episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast “On Purpose” was released featuring former first lady Michelle Obama.

While the podcast is usually about mental health, things got political when Obama was asked about the worrisome things that occupy her mind.

“What is the thing that keeps you up at night now, or what is your biggest fear now, after having overcome so many?” Shetty asked.

It didn’t take long for the wife of former President Barack Obama to go off.

“It has less to do with me personally and more to do with the world that we’re in,” she said. “There’s such a thing as knowing too much, and when you’ve been married to the president of the United States who knows everything about everything in the world, sometimes you just want to turn it off.”

I can’t relate because not only do I not know too much, I never will. The world is a big place. Did Michelle’s hubby have a line to God while in office? Did he know beforehand what the Russians, Chinese, Iranians and all the rest were going to do before they did it? Or maybe he just knew too much about the deep state?

Michelle Obama went on to express concerns about wars, artificial intelligence, climate change, education and voter turnout as things that concerned her.

Do you think Democrats will run someone besides Biden for president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (261 Votes) No: 12% (36 Votes)

The last item — voter turnout — is likely the one that keeps her up at night. President Joe Biden’s poll numbers aren’t good. In one recent example, his approval rating is an abysmal 41 percent, according to a Gallup poll published this week.

And then the former first lady let the proverbial rat out of the bag. “Those are the things that keep me up because you don’t have control over them,” she said.

It’s no surprise that totalitarian control freaks like the Obamas crave control. It’s the progressive way, the only way they can be sure of power.

“And you wonder, where are people — where are we in this? Where are our hearts? What’s gonna happen in this next election?” she said. “I am terrified about what could possibly happen, because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted.”







The only way the 2024 election would keep leftists up at night is if they weren’t sure they could win by hook or by crook. Is Obama terrified that the Republican candidate might win and her rich and famous lifestyle on Martha’s Vineyard could somehow be in jeopardy? Paranoia can cause such delusions.

The former first lady’s name has been circulated as a possible replacement for the 81-year-old president on the Democratic ballot if he isn’t up for the task. Is Obama insinuating she’ll take up the mantle when or if the Democrats determine Biden is too weak to win? Is she, like her husband, gifted with omniscience when it comes to all things worldly? Does she know too much?

If Obama did enter and then win the presidential race — that’s a huge “if” — here’s a teaser of what her presidency would be like. On the Shetty podcast, she suggested a lot of people wonder if the government does anything, but she asserted the government does “everything for us.”

Thank you for the condescension, please give us another. Because we plebes do not understand the most basic tenets of government, we need the government to do everything for us. Right.

I say no thanks to another Obama lectureship at the POTUS podium.

And then the former first lady turned the knife — the favorite ploy of leftist scoundrels — to turn on the fear.

“We cannot take this democracy for granted, and sometimes I worry that we do,” she whined. “Those are the things that keep me up.”

Please get some sleep, Mrs. Obama. You’re not making sense. The real danger to democracy is progressive elites like yourself. If you think democracy boils down to who can manipulate the most people, you’re wrong.

Democracy — or a constitutional republic, as we were meant to live in — is about individual freedom, not governmental control.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.