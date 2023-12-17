Watch: Michigan Imam Posts Rant Urging Muslims to Wage Jihad Against 'Infidel West'

An Islamist fanatic is urging Muslims to urge war against the “infidel West — ” from the safe place of American soil.

Ahmad Musa Jibril is also urging his followers to declare jihad against the United States itself, according to the New York Post.

The Michigan cleric declared as such in videos uploaded to X and Telegram accounts associated with him.

Jabril assailed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as a mere “dog” for President Joe Biden.

Michigan Islamic Scholar: “Mothers In America And The West Should Nurse Their Infants With The Love Of Jihad, Ambition To Become a Mujahid And A Martyr; The Infidel West, U.S. Are The Enemies Of The Muslims“ pic.twitter.com/NPfLhYKbWK — Congo M (@CongoMassamba89) December 16, 2023

“The infidel West, particularly the U.S., are enemies of Muslims,” the extremist claimed in the same message.

“America is a vicious enemy of the Muslims.”

“Jihad must be a common, normal term on your tongues, on your social media and in the mosques and elsewhere,” Jubril claimed in another video, according to the Daily Mail.

Do you think agree this is a call for violence? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 89% (630 Votes) No: 11% (75 Votes)

The zealous imam also took aim at leaders of Arab nations who had replaced Islamic sharia law with systems more closely resembling Western civil law.

“They replaced the shari’a and became loyal to the enemies of Allah,” Jubril claimed.

Jubril is urging Muslims who reside in Western countries to raise their children as combatants against his perceived enemies.

If you can’t raise your child telling him you want him to grow up to be a Mujāhid and a Shahīd, then you’re the root of the problem! pic.twitter.com/O8KyiGBaej — Shaykh Ahmad Musā Jibrīl (@sh_Ahmad_Jibril) December 17, 2023

The cleric in question has spent nearly seven years in federal prison for financial crimes and possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to the Counter Extremism Project.

Experts are expressing concerns that the beliefs associated with terrorist groups such as the Islamic State will experience a renaissance amid Israel’s war with the Palestinians.

A series of terrorist attacks in Europe has reawakened concerns about the spread of the ideology, according to the Guardian.

Conquest, slavery, and violence toward followers of other religions have heavily featured in Islamic history since the faith’s murky origins in seventh-century Arabia.

The Qu’ran urges Muslims to “fight against those who do not believe in Allah or in the Last Day and who do not consider unlawful what Allāh and His Messenger have made unlawful and who do not adopt the religion of truth from those who were given the Scripture until they give the jizyah [Islamic poll tax] willingly while they are humbled.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.