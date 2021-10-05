Amid much opposition, President Joe Biden continues to champion his $1 trillion infrastructure plan. His latest pitch took place in Michigan on Tuesday.

Biden won the state in the 2020 election, thanks mostly to large numbers of Democratic voters in Detroit and the surrounding area. But a large majority of counties in Michigan voted for then-President Donald Trump.

When Biden visited to make his questionable infrastructure pitch, he went to one of those pro-Trump counties. Specifically, the president visited the city of Howell in Livingston County, WXYZ-TV reported.

Biden won just 38 percent of the vote in Livingston County, compared with 61 percent for Trump.

If Howell resident Leonard Petty is any indication, the president has not won widespread support in the area during his eight-plus months in office.

“I wish he would just stay out of this state and leave us alone,” Petty said when asked about Biden’s impending visit.

Reporter: “What are your thoughts about the president visiting?”

Michigan resident: “I wish he would just stay out of this state and leave us alone.” pic.twitter.com/Dc3Ylk55nt — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 5, 2021

Others apparently shared his view on the president’s visit.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

.@POTUS has made his way through the protest in Howell pic.twitter.com/vaNfvt3F2Z — Grant Hermes (@GrantHermes) October 5, 2021

Driving into Howell Michigan in motorcade today, POTUS was greeted by at least a dozen signs that read “F#%# Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/dwU8hbOCVF — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) October 5, 2021

Biden spoke at the Operating Engineers Training Center in Howell in an attempt to appeal to those who would be doing the infrastructure jobs the bill purports to address.

“We do have needs here, so I am hoping that should this pass in Washington, Howell and our surrounding community gets our fair share of those dollars,” Mayor Nick Proctor said, according to WXYZ.

He told the outlet while he didn’t vote for the president, he feels bipartisanship is necessary to get things done.

The problem is that Biden’s infrastructure bill is hardly about infrastructure. While bits and pieces of it could help blue-collar workers, it is mostly filled with progressive pork.

For example, the bill expresses a desire to advance equity in infrastructure by ensuring minority workers are given more jobs.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act addresses economic disparities in our economy and the consequences of decades of disinvestment in America’s infrastructure that have fallen most heavily on communities of color,” a White House “fact sheet” said of the bill.

In other words, contractors could be hired based on the color of their skin rather than on merit. Doesn’t that sound nice and anti-racist?

There is also a controversial clause in the bill potentially requiring businesses that receive more than $10,000 in a digital transaction to report the name, address and taxpayer ID number of the person who sent the payment. This, of course, raises massive questions about financial privacy.

In case that wasn’t invasive enough, Section 24220 of the bill states that within three years of its implementation, all passenger motor vehicles would have to be “equipped with advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology.”

According to the Daily Mail, every car would have to include either “a sensor testing the air within the car to detect a driver’s blood alcohol levels” or “an infrared touch sensor to detect blood alcohol level through skin that could be built into a steering wheel or start button.”

In addition to its blatantly invasive nature, there are practical issues with such a requirement. What if someone attempts to act as a designated driver but an intoxicated passenger breathes alcohol into the air, causing the sensor to restrict the car’s movement despite the driver being sober?

That question aside, the main concern is that this clause has little to nothing to do with infrastructure. That is because Biden’s “infrastructure bill” is really about expanding the power of the federal government.

This is the reason it costs $1 trillion, includes multiple provisions restricting Americans’ privacy and advocates for employment based on race.

Proctor is right — we do need bipartisanship in America.

But there is absolutely nothing bipartisan about this bill, and that is why everyday Americans are right to oppose it.

