House Speaker Mike Johnson, right, offered some thoughts Tuesday about Elon Musk's critical post on social media platform X.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, right, offered some thoughts Tuesday about Elon Musk's critical post on social media platform X.

Watch: Mike Johnson Drops Biden-Related Bombshell About Why Elon Hates 'Big Beautiful Bill'

 By Randy DeSoto  June 4, 2025 at 4:15am
House Speaker Mike Johnson asserted Tuesday that former Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk is “very wrong” about the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

The speaker further suggested that the Tesla CEO’s opposition may be based, at least in part, on the legislation’s rollback of green energy tax credits instituted under former President Joe Biden.

Musk posted on social media platform X, “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

The bill passed the House last month in a 215 to 214 vote, with no Democrats supporting it, while two Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio — voted against it.

House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris of Maryland voted “Present,” allowing the bill to secure a majority.

Johnson, who helped shepherd the bill through the House, was asked by a reporter Tuesday to respond to Musk calling it “a disgusting abomination.”

“Let me say this, it’s very disappointing. I’ve come to consider Elon a good friend. He’s obviously a very intelligent person, and he’s done a lot of great work,” Johnson said.

He then commended Musk for his cost-cutting work through DOGE, noting the first rescissions package from the White House of $9.4 billion had arrived from the White House that day.

Johnson said that more would be coming and that the waste, fraud, and abuse found by the DOGE team will also be integrated into the budgeting process for the various federal departments.

“With all due respect, my friend Elon is terribly wrong about the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’” the speaker said.

Desperate Michael Cohen, Others Forced to Beg Trump for Help After Being Ignored by Biden

Johnson then noted that he and Musk had spoken by phone on Monday, and during the call, the lawmaker shared about the virtues of the legislation, including it being both a “massive” tax cut, along with a spending reduction totaling $1.6 trillion.

“This is the most amount of money that any government has ever saved on planet earth in a piece of legislation — ever,” he said. “It’s a very important first start. Elon is missing it.”

Johnson then hinted that maybe it is the phase-out of green tax credits that is bothering Musk.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 allows up to a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles purchased between 2023 to 2032. Tesla mentions the credit as an incentive to purchase on its website.

The Big Beautiful Bill, as passed in the House, phases out the EV car tax credit starting in 2026, NPR reported.

Additionally, Politico reported Tesla Energy came out in opposition to the legislation that would quickly phase out green energy credits.

“Tesla’s energy division has seen faster growth and higher profits than its vehicle business in recent years. Launched by Musk in 2015, it sells a range of solar and battery energy storage products to homeowners and utility companies,” the outlet said.

Musk amplified Tesla Energy’s post on X, adding, “There is no change to tax incentives for oil & gas, just EV/solar.”

Johnson said, “I know that has an effect on his business, and I lament that. We talked about the ramp-down period on that and how that should be duly considered by Congress.

“But for him to come out and pan the whole bill is, to me, just very disappointing — very surprising, in light of the conversation I had with him yesterday,” he added.

Asked whether he believes the impact on Tesla is what’s prompting Musk’s opposition to the bill, Johnson responded: “I’m going to let others draw their own conclusions about that.”

The speaker said, “I just deeply regret that he’s made this mistake.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation