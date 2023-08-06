Watch: Mike Pence Met With Parking Lot Full of Hecklers: 'Why Did You Sell Out the People?'

Former Vice President Mike Pence continues to have trouble on the campaign trail for the GOP presidential nomination.

The former governor of Indiana was met by a group of hecklers Friday while making a stop in Londonderry, New Hampshire, according to NBC News.

In one video, a man can be heard asking, “Why did you sell out the people … Why didn’t you uphold the Constitution, sir?”

The questions caused Pence to state, “I upheld the Constitution,” to which the heckler responded, “No you did not.”

“Read it,” the former vice president retorted.

Mike Pence heckled last night: “Why did you sell out the people? Why didn’t you uphold the Constitution? You sold us out.”pic.twitter.com/meyuOz7iPe — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 5, 2023



NBC reported protesters also yelled at Pence while he exited his vehicle at the event: “There’s the sellout! There’s the traitor!”

The heckling came on the heels of the Aug. 1 third indictment of former President Donald Trump — regarding Trump’s decision to challenge the 2020 election results and the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The 45th president is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Following the indictment, Pence took to X, previously known as Twitter, to give a statement on the latest charges.

“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence wrote.

Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 2, 2023



Even without Friday’s heckling, Pence’s campaign has been rocky at best.

According to the polling site FiveThirtyEight, Pence is trailing in the polls with just 4.9 percent as of an Aug. 3 average — leaving the former vice president in fourth place behind Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The former vice president has yet to secure the 40,000 individual donations requirement that is necessary to qualify for the first GOP president debate, scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Pence stated Thursday he believes this goal will be met within 10 days, according to The Hill.

“We’ve been averaging about 1,000 contributions a day, with stronger frankly over the weekend,” the presidential hopeful said, according to The Hill.

