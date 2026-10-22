Watch: Mike Rogers Exposes the 'Miserable' Facts Behind Abdul El-Sayed's 'Great Slogan' in Debate Clash

Wednesday evening saw the last debate for the U.S. Senate race in Michigan, which is attracting national attention as controversial Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed takes on Republican Mike Rogers.

This was each candidate’s last chance to stand across from his opponent and make a lasting impression on voters before Nov. 3, and Rogers did not disappoint.

In recent years, the left’s vocabulary has become increasingly vacuous when speaking in terms of policy proposals. What do they actually seek to accomplish?

Rogers pointed out the issue when responding to his opponent — it all sounds great, but when looking at these plans with a critical eye, they are nonsense at best and disastrous at worst.

WXYZ-TV hosted the debate, uploading the footage to YouTube.

The moderators asked each candidate where the opposition was correct. Although El-Sayed tried to thread the needle on tariffs — making it known that President Donald Trump’s tariffs aren’t the ones he supports — Rogers wisely chose to focus his attention on the Democrat’s remarks beforehand.

El-Sayed first declared, “I’ll work with anyone and everyone when it comes to getting money out of politics, put money in your pocket, and passing Medicare for all.”

Do you agree with Mike Rogers' criticism of El-Sayed's rhetoric? Yes, it's empty rhetoric No, it's valid policy Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's empty rhetoric 100% (16 votes) No, it's valid policy 0% (0 votes)

But Rogers responded by noting the empty nature of those promises.

“‘Put money in your pocket,’ it’s a great slogan. There’s nothing behind it — matter of fact, when his new democrat socialist-aligned policies are engaged, money in your pocket? You’ll be lucky to have a damn pair of pants when you’re done.”

“‘Medicare for all.’ He doesn’t tell you how much taxes you have to get charged, and you lose your private health insurance,” Rogers added.

“These aren’t real solutions. These are solutions that are going to make your life more miserable and that’s going to take away your choices in healthcare.”

Forget “money in your pocket” — if Abdul gets his way, you’d be lucky to own a damn pair of pants. https://t.co/2OjNhOYUa0 — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 22, 2026

To reiterate, Rogers’ criticism speaks to a broader issue with the left’s proposals — they are more akin to wish list items than they are actual policies that can be implemented.

People have a “right” to certain goods or services. We are going to gain a host of services for “free.”

Like Rogers said, there’s nothing behind any of this.

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