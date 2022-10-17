A Russian military aircraft crashed into a residential apartment building in the southern city of Yeysk on Monday, in Russia’s Krasnodar territory.

Russian media outlet Interfax reported that the two pilots of an Su-34 fighter-bomber jet aircraft ejected before the crash, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

A crash site photo from Russian state media outlet RT showed a parachutist descending to the earth as a residential apartment building exploded.

Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashes into residential house in Yeisk A major fire has broken out in the Russian city of Yeysk after a military Su-34 multipurpose fighter jet crashed outside a residential building. pic.twitter.com/ECeNi20AFB — RT (@RT_com) October 17, 2022

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that an engine failure had led to the aircraft’s crash in a populated urban area shortly after its takeoff for a training flight.

“On Oct. 17, 2022, the Su-34 aircraft crashed while taking off from a military airfield of the Southern Military District for a practice flight. The aircraft fell in the town of Yeysk,” the Russian military claimed in a statement provided to Interfax.

“The ejected pilots reported that the ignition of one of the engines during the takeoff was behind the crash.”

Purported footage of the crash’s aftermath showed a fiery inferno that posed an immediate danger to civilians.

More photography and video showed an explosion that appears gravely threatening to life.

❗️ In #Russia, a Su-34 military aircraft crashed on a residential building in #Yeysk (#Krasnodar region). The pilot managed to eject. His parachute is clearly visible in the first picture. At least 15 apartments were damaged, according to Ministry of Emergency Situations. pic.twitter.com/v82QUo6KhA — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 17, 2022

One video even appeared to show locals questioning the plane’s ejected pilot.

A video with the pilot of the crashed Su-34 in #Yeysk The pilot was conscious after the crash, but he could not get up and take off his parachute. The pilot’s conversation with eyewitnesses: – Everything is fine?

– Yes

– It was shot down, right?

– No

– Let me help you. pic.twitter.com/uSSh2uq9A0 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 17, 2022

Initial Russian state media reports cited by Al Jazeera indicated that four people were killed in the crash, with 19 injured.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Investigative Committee of Russia announced a criminal investigation has been opened into the crash, with military investigators seeking to understand the cause of the event.

The Su-34 has been used extensively in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Yeysk is across the Sea of Azov from Mariupol, a Ukrainian city that has hosted some of the most intense combat in the war.

Russian invasion forces captured the city from its besieged defenders in May.

