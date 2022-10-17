Watch: Military Bomber Plunges Into Apartment Complex, Leaving Fiery Pillar of Destruction
A Russian military aircraft crashed into a residential apartment building in the southern city of Yeysk on Monday, in Russia’s Krasnodar territory.
Russian media outlet Interfax reported that the two pilots of an Su-34 fighter-bomber jet aircraft ejected before the crash, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.
A crash site photo from Russian state media outlet RT showed a parachutist descending to the earth as a residential apartment building exploded.
Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashes into residential house in Yeisk
A major fire has broken out in the Russian city of Yeysk after a military Su-34 multipurpose fighter jet crashed outside a residential building. pic.twitter.com/ECeNi20AFB
— RT (@RT_com) October 17, 2022
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that an engine failure had led to the aircraft’s crash in a populated urban area shortly after its takeoff for a training flight.
“On Oct. 17, 2022, the Su-34 aircraft crashed while taking off from a military airfield of the Southern Military District for a practice flight. The aircraft fell in the town of Yeysk,” the Russian military claimed in a statement provided to Interfax.
“The ejected pilots reported that the ignition of one of the engines during the takeoff was behind the crash.”
Purported footage of the crash’s aftermath showed a fiery inferno that posed an immediate danger to civilians.
🚨#Ейск. Детонация боеприпасов…Вот такой вот, учебно-тренировочный полет… pic.twitter.com/zlqBtclA8e
— Типичный Донецк (@typicaldonetsk) October 17, 2022
More photography and video showed an explosion that appears gravely threatening to life.
❗️ In #Russia, a Su-34 military aircraft crashed on a residential building in #Yeysk (#Krasnodar region).
The pilot managed to eject. His parachute is clearly visible in the first picture.
At least 15 apartments were damaged, according to Ministry of Emergency Situations. pic.twitter.com/v82QUo6KhA
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 17, 2022
One video even appeared to show locals questioning the plane’s ejected pilot.
A video with the pilot of the crashed Su-34 in #Yeysk
The pilot was conscious after the crash, but he could not get up and take off his parachute.
The pilot’s conversation with eyewitnesses:
– Everything is fine?
– Yes
– It was shot down, right?
– No
– Let me help you. pic.twitter.com/uSSh2uq9A0
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 17, 2022
Initial Russian state media reports cited by Al Jazeera indicated that four people were killed in the crash, with 19 injured.
In a statement posted on Telegram, the Investigative Committee of Russia announced a criminal investigation has been opened into the crash, with military investigators seeking to understand the cause of the event.
The Su-34 has been used extensively in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Yeysk is across the Sea of Azov from Mariupol, a Ukrainian city that has hosted some of the most intense combat in the war.
Russian invasion forces captured the city from its besieged defenders in May.
