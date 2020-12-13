President Donald Trump received a roaring welcome Saturday as he attended the annual Army-Navy football game.

Trump was greeted with the chant of “USA! USA!” as the cadets and midshipmen that formed the game’s crowd caught sight of the president.

He was joined by the superintendents of the two service academies — Army General Darryl A. Williams and Navy Vice Admiral Sean Buck — as he entered Michie Stadium at West Point, according to the Capital Gazette.

Army/Navy erupts in USA chant as President Trump steps on the football field. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/7UuUXlCRcJ — Kambree (@KamVTV) December 12, 2020

Army was hosting the game because COVID-19 restrictions forced the annual matchup out of Philadelphia.

“We are excited we are able to play this game here for only the fourth time in history,” Army coach Jeff Monken said, according to Fox News.

“The state of our world right now has forced the game away from Philadelphia. It will be special to play it here. It will be very nostalgic and really a great piece in the history of this rivalry.”

Trump saluted as the Naval Academy and Army West Point glee clubs sang the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Trump later conducted the pregame coin toss and exchanged an elbow bump with the Army captain when the toss was over.

LOOK: President Trump performs the coin toss at the 121st annual Army-Navy @NCAA football game at West Point pic.twitter.com/Cvnz8uKZZK — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 12, 2020

Navy won the call, but things went downhill after that for the Midshipmen as Army won the game 15-0.

Trump sat with the Army cadets for the first half, then — in keeping with tradition — spent the second half of the game on Navy’s side of the field.

Trump had landed at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, where he was received with chants of “Don’t give up, don’t give up,” the New York Post reported.

Trump’s route to the game took him over a pro-Trump rally in Washington.

President Trump on Marine One just did two flyovers of the crowd at the Freedom Plaza on his way out of DC for the Army v. Navy game pic.twitter.com/yKQjyXtcBY — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) December 12, 2020

Trump attended the game three times before — once in 2016 as president-elect after winning the election and then again in 2018 and 2019. The only president to attend more games than Trump was Harry Truman, according to Newsweek.

Truman attended the game every year between 1945 and 1950 and returned in 1952. Former President George W. Bush attended three times during his eight years in office.

Former President Barack Obama attended once in his eight years in office.

