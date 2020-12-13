Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Watch: Military Crowd Gives Trump Stunning Welcome at Army-Navy Game

×
By Jack Davis
Published December 13, 2020 at 10:16am
P Share Print

President Donald Trump received a roaring welcome Saturday as he attended the annual Army-Navy football game.

Trump was greeted with the chant of “USA! USA!” as the cadets and midshipmen that formed the game’s crowd caught sight of the president.

He was joined by the superintendents of the two service academies — Army General Darryl A. Williams and Navy Vice Admiral Sean Buck — as he entered Michie Stadium at West Point, according to the Capital Gazette.

TRENDING: Democratic Representative Demands Pelosi Block 126 Republicans from Being Seated in Congress

Army was hosting the game because COVID-19 restrictions forced the annual matchup out of Philadelphia.

“We are excited we are able to play this game here for only the fourth time in history,” Army coach Jeff Monken said, according to Fox News.

“The state of our world right now has forced the game away from Philadelphia. It will be special to play it here. It will be very nostalgic and really a great piece in the history of this rivalry.”

Trump saluted as the Naval Academy and Army West Point glee clubs sang the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Trump later conducted the pregame coin toss and exchanged an elbow bump with the Army captain when the toss was over.

Navy won the call, but things went downhill after that for the Midshipmen as Army won the game 15-0.

Trump sat with the Army cadets for the first half, then — in keeping with tradition — spent the second half of the game on Navy’s side of the field.

Has President Donald Trump done a good job supporting America's military?

Trump had landed at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, where he was received with chants of “Don’t give up, don’t give up,” the New York Post reported.

Trump’s route to the game took him over a pro-Trump rally in Washington.

Trump attended the game three times before — once in 2016 as president-elect after winning the election and then again in 2018 and 2019. The only president to attend more games than Trump was Harry Truman, according to Newsweek.

Truman attended the game every year between 1945 and 1950 and returned in 1952. Former President George W. Bush attended three times during his eight years in office.

RELATED: Breaking: Bill Barr Announcement Shakes DC

Former President Barack Obama attended once in his eight years in office.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Developing: Arizona Senate Judiciary Chair Is Seizing Voting Machines for Forensic Audit
Biden's HUD Pick Vouched for Convicted Wife-Beating Friend Who Later Stabbed the Same Woman in Front of Their Kids
Chinese Communist Party Database Leaks, Proves Party Members Have Infiltrated Foreign Governments and Major Companies
Billionaire Bill Gates Advocates for Shutdown of Small Businesses, Claims COVID Impact Will Continue Into 2022
Treasury Department Hit with Large-Scale Breach, National Security Council Now Involved
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×