Mike Eruzione, who captained the U.S. Olympic hockey team that won the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" victory over the Soviet Union, is pictured in a 2025 file photo. (Kirby Lee / Getty Images)

Watch: 'Miracle on Ice' Legend Mike Eruzione Scolds Whining US Olympians for Getting Political

 By Randy DeSoto  February 9, 2026 at 6:54pm
Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic hockey team, has a message for Olympic athletes who feel compelled to badmouth their country at the games: Shut up and compete.

Freestyle skier Hunter Hess told reporters in Italy, “It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think.”

“It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t,” he continued.

“If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S. So I just want to kind of do it for my friends and my family, and the people who supported me getting here,” said Hess, thereby sounding like a self-absorbed twit.

Teammate Chris Lillis shared his teammate’s view: “I feel heartbroken about everything that’s happened in the United States. I’m pretty sure you’re referencing ICE protests and things like that.”

“I think that as a country we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and make sure we’re treating our citizens, as well as anybody, with love and respect,” he added. “I hope that when people look at athletes competing in the Olympics, they realize that that’s the America we’re trying to represent.”

During an interview on Newsmax’s “National Report” on Monday, host Shaun Kraisman asked Eruzione to respond.

“I just don’t get it. Look, everybody has the right to their opinion, what they have to say, but the Olympic Games is not the forum for that,” the “Miracle on Ice” star said. “The Olympic Games is about representing your country.”

“There’s no greater feeling than putting on a USA jersey. You’re not playing for Boston or Chicago, you’re playing for your country, and take great pride in that,” Eruzione continued. “You got an issue with the country, the Olympic Games is not your soapbox. If you’re a skier, go ski. If you’re a hockey player, go play hockey. You can talk about the country at home.”

“We live in the greatest country in the world,” he contended. “There’s always going to be something to complain about, but this [the Olympics] is not the place to do it.”

Kraisman followed up, wondering what had changed since 1980.

“Social media,” Eruzione responded. Athletes have an audience and followers that they want to grow and get their 15 minutes of fame.

But it should not make a difference, he argued.

“You’ve trained hard. You had a lot of people help you get to where you’ve gotten to. Just go out there and do what you’re there for, and that is to represent your country and compete. And when the Games are over, and you want to go on your website and talk about what’s wrong with the country, then feel free to do that,” Eruzione said.

Eruzione led his team to victory over the Soviet Union at the 1980 Games in Lake Placid, New York. The last time and the only other time that the Americans had won Olympic gold in hockey was in 1960.

Kraisman likened Hess’s and Lillis’s comments at the Olympics, wearing their Team USA garb, to a police officer working his beat. When he’s in uniform and on the job, it’s not the time to opine to the media or on social media about what’s wrong with his police department or the mayor.

Think how much more respect Americans would have for these skiers if they each had simply answered the question as Eruzione suggested, something like: “You know I, of course, have my political views, but this isn’t the time or place to discuss them. I’m here to compete for Team USA, and I couldn’t be prouder of the honor.”

As for Hess saying that he’s not competing for his country, but for his family and friends, here’s a line from the late Herb Brooks, who coached that 1980 Team USA, from the 2004 movie “Miracle.”

“When you pull on that jersey, you represent yourself and your teammates – and the name on the front [USA] is a hell of a lot more important than the one on the back! Get that through your head!” actor Kurt Russell, playing Brooks, said.

Fox News reported that Hess may have gotten the memo — who knows, maybe from his sponsors — that his comments were unacceptable.

In a Monday statement, he said, “I love my country. There is so much that is great about America, but there are always things we could do better.”

“I cannot wait to represent Team USA next week when I compete.”

Share
