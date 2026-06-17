Watch: Misguided Dems Try to Take Viewers from White House UFC Event, Get Stuck with Bette Midler Giving Worst Performance of Her Life

Would you rather watch one of the most amazing sports events in history take place at the White House or a bunch of whiny leftists sing “orange man bad” in concert?

The Committee for the First Amendment, in partnership with Indivisible and No Kings, hoped you chose the latter Sunday evening.

To counter the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s “UFC Freedom 250” event, featuring not only great fights but also the Trump administration, this coalition of leftist organizers put on their own event at New York City’s Town Hall.

Indivisible’s biography on social media platform TikTok tells you everything you need to know about their outlook. “We’re organizing against this fascist regime the only way that actually works — with on-the-ground, volunteer-led, communities of people power.”

Their website contains more of the same jargon. “Indivisible is a nationwide movement of millions of people working to stop the rise of authoritarianism in the US and to demand a real democracy. We believe that politics is too important to leave up to the politicians – it requires all of us to get on the field.”

The group went live on the video-sharing platform YouTube Sunday for a painful two hours and 57 minutes.

Footage of singer/songwriter and former Broadway star Bette Midler performing at the event was posted to social media platform X.

These few seconds are enough to get the gist as Midler sings, “Hey there, all you fascists, let me put you straight. When you come for the rest of us, we’ll fight you at the gate.”

Same people who said Tim Walz could “code talk” men to vote for Kamala Harris. They lost every single swing state. https://t.co/4dFHSKY30G — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 15, 2026

More footage made its way to Instagram, with Midler repeating the chorus, “You fascists [are] bound to lose.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv)

If that wasn’t bad enough, Fox News reported that actress Jane Fonda, who helped organize the event with the Committee for the First Amendment, made an appearance, which is surprising for anyone who assumed she’d be living in Vietnam by now.

Other celebrities present included Julia Roberts, who nauseatingly paid tribute to Renee Good, the leftist agitator who tried to murder an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer earlier this year.

Actor Robert De Niro, always one to complain about the president, told the crowd, “Welcome to all of you who couldn’t get tickets to the White House cage fight.”

Are these people serious? This is hilariously sad and embarrassing.

The livestream currently has 56,000 views on YouTube. That’s fewer people than were physically present at the White House and the nearby Ellipse viewing area. The New York Post reported the ticketed area at 4,000 and the viewing area at 80,000.

President Donald Trump and UFC President Dana White had more success getting crowds to come to Washington, D.C., than these leftists did getting people at home to watch a free YouTube video. That doesn’t even account for the millions who watched the UFC via streaming service Paramount+.

Democrats claim to be the party of progress, excitement, and fun. Now you have … whatever this is.

If these people had any sense, they would hire a new strategist, pay him eight figures a year, and stand back as he tries to rebrand their image to reclaim the male vote.

This certainly isn’t working.

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