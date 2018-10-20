SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Watch: Mitch McConnell Attacked While Dining with His Wife

By Jack Davis
at 9:56am
Print

Further adding to President Donald Trump’s label of his Democratic opponents as a “mob,” an angry man confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Friday and reportedly threw his food out the door of the restaurant.

Video of the confrontation was uploaded by the website TMZ.

McConnell was dining with his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, at a Louisville, Kentucky, restaurant called the Havana Rumble when the incident took place.

In its post about the video, TMZ said that four men confronted McConnell, but the part that was filmed only shows one man sounding off.

TRENDING: CNN Analyst: ‘Much More Likely’ Trump Is Paying for Caravan than Soros

The video also didn’t show the man grabbing the bag of leftover food form McConnell’s table and throwing it out of the door of the restaurant.

“Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country?” the man yells.

Chao’s voice can be heard arguing back as McConnell, who has been harassed before in public, remained stoic, sipping on his beverage.

Do you think this will hurt the Democrats in November?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

If there was a policy thread to the man’s marginally coherent criticism of McConnell, it was linked to Social Security and health care.

Regardless, after the man had disrupted the restaurant, some diners made motions for him to leave while others called out for him to leave McConnell alone.

In time, restaurant employees emerged to guide the man out of the restaurant.

When the episode was over, McConnell thanks those who spoke up and shook a few hands before leaving.

RELATED: Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

In June, McConnell was leaving an event at Georgetown University when some activists decided to give him a hard time, The Washington Post reported. After several men started taunting McConnell, Chao got in their faces.

“Why don’t you leave my husband alone? Why don’t you leave my husband alone?” Chao said.

A similar episode took place in July. McConnell later joked that the timing was suspicious.

“I see what they did there,” he said. “They waited until Elaine wasn’t around.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

An apparent pipe bomb was delivered to CNN's New York headquarters on Wednesday.ABC News / Twitter

Ex-Bomb Disposal Officer Notices Strange Characteristics of Device Sent to CNN

Chris Agee

Randy J. Smith of Middletown, Delaware, posted a Facebook update on Sunday including the video apparently showing Democratic state House candidate Monique Johns approach his door and steal a campaign flyer for her Republican opponent.

Security Camera Catches Democratic Candidate Stealing Republican Opponent’s Flyer

Chris Agee

Democratic Rep. Krysten Sinema of ArizonaKGUN / YouTube screen shot

Trooper Union Pulls Support for Kyrsten Sinema After Outcry From Members

Savannah Pointer

Reporter Stops ImmigrantsFox and Friends / Twitter screen shot

Watch: Fox News Reporter Appears To ‘Foil’ Group’s Attempt To Illegally Cross Border

Evie Fordham

Steve ScaliseJohn Lamparski / Getty Images

Steve Scalise Calls Out New York Times for Publishing Trump Assassination Short Story

Joe Saunders

Screen from Obama speaking as a U.S. senator from Illinois.Donald Trump / Twitter screen shot

Trump Digs Up Eye-Opening Obama Immigration Clip, Says ‘I Agree with President Obama 100%’

Dick Morris

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joined by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks to media about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018.Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Dems Repeating GOP Mistakes of 1998

Jack Davis

Honduran migrants taking part in a new caravan heading to the U.S.Orlando Estrada / AFP / Getty Images

Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.