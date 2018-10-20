SECTIONS
Watch: Mitch McConnell Attacked While Dining with His Wife

By Jack Davis
at 9:56am
Further adding to President Donald Trump’s label of his Democratic opponents as a “mob,” an angry man confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Friday and reportedly threw his food out the door of the restaurant.

Video of the confrontation was uploaded by the website TMZ.

McConnell was dining with his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, at a Louisville, Kentucky, restaurant called the Havana Rumble when the incident took place.

In its post about the video, TMZ said that four men confronted McConnell, but the part that was filmed only shows one man sounding off.

The video also didn’t show the man grabbing the bag of leftover food form McConnell’s table and throwing it out of the door of the restaurant.

“Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country?” the man yells.

Chao’s voice can be heard arguing back as McConnell, who has been harassed before in public, remained stoic, sipping on his beverage.

If there was a policy thread to the man’s marginally coherent criticism of McConnell, it was linked to Social Security and health care.

Regardless, after the man had disrupted the restaurant, some diners made motions for him to leave while others called out for him to leave McConnell alone.

In time, restaurant employees emerged to guide the man out of the restaurant.

When the episode was over, McConnell thanks those who spoke up and shook a few hands before leaving.

In June, McConnell was leaving an event at Georgetown University when some activists decided to give him a hard time, The Washington Post reported. After several men started taunting McConnell, Chao got in their faces.

“Why don’t you leave my husband alone? Why don’t you leave my husband alone?” Chao said.

A similar episode took place in July. McConnell later joked that the timing was suspicious.

“I see what they did there,” he said. “They waited until Elaine wasn’t around.”

Recently Posted

