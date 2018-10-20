SECTIONS
Just In: Facebook Just Silenced Political Speech in America. And No One Seems To Care. Read Here.
Politics US News
Print

Watch: Mitch McConnell Attacked While Dining with His Wife

By Jack Davis
at 9:56am
Print

Further adding to President Donald Trump’s label of his Democratic opponents as a “mob,” an angry man confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Friday and reportedly threw his food out the door of the restaurant.

Video of the confrontation was uploaded by the website TMZ.

McConnell was dining with his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, at a Louisville, Kentucky, restaurant called the Havana Rumble when the incident took place.

In its post about the video, TMZ said that four men confronted McConnell, but the part that was filmed only shows one man sounding off.

TRENDING: CNN Reporter Hit with Tear Gas While Reporting on Migrant Caravan

The video also didn’t show the man grabbing the bag of leftover food form McConnell’s table and throwing it out of the door of the restaurant.

“Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country?” the man yells.

Chao’s voice can be heard arguing back as McConnell, who has been harassed before in public, remained stoic, sipping on his beverage.

Do you think this will hurt the Democrats in November?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

If there was a policy thread to the man’s marginally coherent criticism of McConnell, it was linked to Social Security and health care.

Regardless, after the man had disrupted the restaurant, some diners made motions for him to leave while others called out for him to leave McConnell alone.

In time, restaurant employees emerged to guide the man out of the restaurant.

When the episode was over, McConnell thanks those who spoke up and shook a few hands before leaving.

RELATED: Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

In June, McConnell was leaving an event at Georgetown University when some activists decided to give him a hard time, The Washington Post reported. After several men started taunting McConnell, Chao got in their faces.

“Why don’t you leave my husband alone? Why don’t you leave my husband alone?” Chao said.

A similar episode took place in July. McConnell later joked that the timing was suspicious.

“I see what they did there,” he said. “They waited until Elaine wasn’t around.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Beto O'Rourke speaks on stage during the Willie Nelson concert in support of his campaign for U.S. Senate.Gary Miller / Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Hit by a Class Action Lawsuit

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell harassed at restaurant.TMZ / YouTube screen shot

Watch: Mitch McConnell Attacked While Dining with His Wife

Randy DeSoto

Pastor Brunson and his wife, Norine on CBS.CBS News / screen shot

Pastor Brunson’s Wife Reveals Dream She Had Before Meeting Trump – ‘I Knew Exactly What I Was Supposed to Pray’

Chris Agee

NYT Board Member Turns on Hillary, Tells Her To Be Quiet, Get Off Campaign Trail

Evie Fordham

Terry James Albury walking out of sentencing.Antonio pi scata / Twitter

Former FBI Agent Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Leaking Documents

Savannah Pointer

John Rich of Big & Rich performs onstage at the 33rd Annual Kiss 99.9 Chili Cookoff at CB Smith Park on Jan. 20, 2018, in Pembroke Pines, Florida.Johnny Louis / Getty Images

Country Music Star Comes Out in Support of Republican Marsha Blackburn

Savannah Pointer

Ted Cruz, left, and Donald Trump, right.Bob Levey / Getty Images for Left/Right TV; Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

‘Unprecedented’ Response to Trump-Cruz Rally Forces a Venue Change

Chris Agee

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, left, and his replacement, Tucker Carlson, right, are Nos. 1 and 2 on The New York Times bestsellers list.

Bill O’Reilly Unseats His Fox News Replacement as He Skyrockets to the Top of the Bestseller Charts

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.