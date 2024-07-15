Watch: Mitch McConnell Brutally Booed as RNC Crowd Makes Their Voices Heard with Huge Trump Win

With the Republican National Convention underway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as of Monday, the party has officially chosen former President Donald Trump as their nominee for November’s presidential election.

While Trump’s address to the convention after tragedy struck on Saturday when an assassin’s bullet nearly took his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, will undoubtedly be one of patriotism and unity, there are still career Republicans in Congress present at the convention who are incredibly unpopular.

As each state was officially announcing its delegates for Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky took to the microphone to cast 46 votes for Trump.

Even before McConnell spoke, the crowd at the RNC could be heard unmistakably booing him.

Mitch McConnell booed at the RNC pic.twitter.com/QXb3Kz2scn — Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2024

The roar of the boos came through easily as McConnell — very aware of how the crowd felt about him — stumbled through his statement.

“Madame Chairman, the Commonwealth of Kentucky proudly casts 46 votes for the next president, Donald J. Trump.”

McConnell proceeded to lift his pen in his hand before giving a thumbs up complimented by an uncomfortable smile.

If McConnell is surprised by his negative reception, he shouldn’t be.

McConnell has put America last as his support for dumping billions into Ukraine‘s war effort against Russia with Congress’ aid package in April shows.

In February 2021, McConnell took to the Senate floor to chastise Trump as “morally responsible” for the events on Jan. 6, 2021.

He voted against conviction during Trump’s impeachment trial for the day’s events, believing a former president could not face a Senate trial, but he still peddled nonsense by implicating him.

In terms of his career, McConnell is the embodiment of everything wrong with Congress concerning age and ability to serve.

First elected in 1984, he is now in his 40th year in office — presumably serving until the end of his term in 2027.

His website boasts he is the longest service Senate party leader in American history.

McConnell’s abilities were brought into question after he froze at a panel during a press conference in July 2023.

The 82-year-old isn’t popular at the RNC because this convention isn’t buying his nonsense.

