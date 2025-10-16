Watch: Mitch McConnell Suffers Hard Fall in Capitol

Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fell on Thursday while walking through the U.S. Capitol building complex on his way to vote.

ABC News reported that the 83-year-old “fell to the floor while two volunteers from the environmental advocacy group Sunrise Movement approached the senator and asked him a question about Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions.”

In a video posted to social media by EWTN Capitol Hill Correspondent Erik Rosales, McConnell can be seen holding on to the arm of one of his security detail members to steady himself as he walked toward the Senate chamber.

However, perhaps realizing he was being recorded, the lawmaker pulled his hand away from the aide and began walking unassisted.

A woman then walked up to him and asked, “Do you support ICE taking working people off the streets and kidnapping them?”

McConnell then fell to the ground.

Sen. Mitch McConnell fell in the Russell basement, while being questioned my members of The Sunrise Movement, who took this video. pic.twitter.com/BeGNEE5SgP — Erik Rosales (@ErikRosalesNews) October 16, 2025

A member of his detail and a Capitol police officer standing nearby quickly helped the lawmaker back to his feet.

McConnell next turned toward the camera and waved before continuing on his way.

Someone could be heard off-camera apparently laughing under his or her breath.

McConnell has fallen multiple times in recent years.

NBC News reported that McConnell was released in March 2023 from a rehabilitation facility, where he had been for more than a week following a fall that resulted in him suffering a concussion.

The Kentuckian announced his departure from his role as Senate Republican leader in February 2024, a post he has held since 2007, making him the longest-serving leader in the upper chamber from any party in U.S. history.

In July 2024, McConnell suddenly stopped speaking mid-sentence during a weekly Republican leadership news conference.

He then appeared unstable on his feet, prompting Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa to reach out and place her hand on his back.

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming stepped forward at this point and asked McConnell, “Is there anything else you want to say or should you just go back to your office?”

He mouthed “No” and walked away from the podium.

In February of this year, McConnell said he would not seek reelection once his term ends in January 2027.

