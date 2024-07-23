Share
Watch: MLB Players Cause a Stir with Apparent Trump-Inspired Celebrations

 By Randy DeSoto  July 23, 2024 at 7:12am
Some Major League Baseball players have appeared to copy former President Donald Trump’s response after being shot at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A would-be assassin’s bullet grazed Trump’s right ear on July 13, causing him to duck down as gunfire continued.

When he rose back up surrounded by Secret Service agents, the former president put his fist in the air toward the crowd and yelled out, “Fight, fight, fight!”

During a game on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls raised his fist and mouthed, “Fight, fight,” after hitting a stand-up double.

That same day, St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Alec Burleson put his fist in the air and a hand over his ear after hitting a home run.

Some of his teammates copied him from the dugout as he rounded the bases.

Many observers thought it was an obvious reference to Trump’s reaction on July 13.

However, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote on X that Cardinals designated hitter Matt Carpenter told him the celebration was to invoke a DJ “with ear/headphones cupped,” and the gesture started early this month.

Carpenter said Burleson was a college DJ at East Carolina University with the nickname “Biscuit.”

“Definitely not a political statement. That is off base,” he told Goold.

Some on social media responded that they could not find an instance of the celebration before the assassination attempt on Trump.

Bleacher Nation’s Brett Taylor wrote regarding the Cardinal player’s claim, “OK. That’s a pretty wild explanation and coincidence, but if that’s where you’re landing, so be it.”

“From my perspective, I saw the celebration and thought it was a reference, and I wasn’t really inclined to say much about it,” Taylor added.

“Only when the St. Louis media asked about it and Carpenter denied it with a very specific ‘college rapper named Biscuit’ story did I think it was just too absurd not to share.”

