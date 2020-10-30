With tensions high in the days before Election Day, the U.S. military scrambled fighter jets Wednesday when an aircraft flew near a Trump rally in Arizona.

President Donald Trump was in Arizona for a pair of rallies, including one in Bullhead City. While he was there, a plane flew too close to the campaign event.

What happened next was summarized in a pair of tweets from North American Aerospace Defense Command.

“At approx. 1400 MDT, NORAD F-16 aircraft investigated a general aviation aircraft that was not in communication with ATC and entered the Temporary Flight Restriction area surrounding Bullhead City, AZ without proper clearance,” NORAD Command tweeted.

“The violating aircraft was non-responsive to initial intercept procedures, but established radio communications after NORAD aircraft deployed signal flares. The aircraft was escorted out of the restricted area by the NORAD aircraft without further incident.”

(2/2) The violating aircraft was non-responsive to initial intercept procedures, but established radio communications after NORAD aircraft deployed signal flares. The aircraft was escorted out of the restricted area by the NORAD aircraft without further incident. #WeHaveTheWatch — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) October 28, 2020

Trump reacted as the jets roared overhead.

“Wow. That plane’s about four days old, and we have all brand new equipment, F-35s and everything,” Trump said. “We’re the envy of the world.”

“Look at that sucker, he’s tried to show off to the president. Yeah, that’s one of ours. I’ve got to be sure about that. Got to be careful,” he added.

Trump returned to his speech, then the fighters launched their flares.

“I love that sound. I love it. You don’t know what I went through to get those suckers up there. I had to get that money from the Democrats,” he said.

Trump praised the fighter jets’ response.

“Oh, look at that. Look, look, look. Oh, look at that. They gave the president the little display. Wow. How about that? How about that?” Trump said as the crowd cheered and chanted “USA!”

MUST WATCH: Fighter jet flies over @realDonaldTrump rally in #Arizona pic.twitter.com/36d9yunzEm — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 28, 2020

“I wonder if the fake news caught that. Did you see that, camera? Because they never turn the camera. They don’t want to show anything that’s good. Wow. That was something, huh?” Trump said.

Trump noted that his administration has rebuilt the military.

“That was beautiful. Nobody in the world has the equipment than we have. Listen to that,” Trump said as the jets roared off. “Ah, I love it.”

“You don’t know hard it is to get Democrats to pay for that stuff,” he added as the skies turned silent.

