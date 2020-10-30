Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Watch the Moment F-16s Intercept a Rogue Aircraft Flying at Trump Rally

By Jack Davis
Published October 29, 2020 at 5:16pm
P Share Print

With tensions high in the days before Election Day, the U.S. military scrambled fighter jets Wednesday when an aircraft flew near a Trump rally in Arizona.

President Donald Trump was in Arizona for a pair of rallies, including one in Bullhead City. While he was there, a plane flew too close to the campaign event.

What happened next was summarized in a pair of tweets from North American Aerospace Defense Command.

“At approx. 1400 MDT, NORAD F-16 aircraft investigated a general aviation aircraft that was not in communication with ATC and entered the Temporary Flight Restriction area surrounding Bullhead City, AZ without proper clearance,” NORAD Command tweeted.

“The violating aircraft was non-responsive to initial intercept procedures, but established radio communications after NORAD aircraft deployed signal flares. The aircraft was escorted out of the restricted area by the NORAD aircraft without further incident.”

TRENDING: Watch: Obama's Swing State Appearance Falls Flat as Biden and Team Miss His Cue

Trump reacted as the jets roared overhead.

“Wow. That plane’s about four days old, and we have all brand new equipment, F-35s and everything,” Trump said. “We’re the envy of the world.”

Do you think Trump will be re-elected?

“Look at that sucker, he’s tried to show off to the president. Yeah, that’s one of ours. I’ve got to be sure about that. Got to be careful,” he added.

Trump returned to his speech, then the fighters launched their flares.

“I love that sound. I love it. You don’t know what I went through to get those suckers up there. I had to get that money from the Democrats,” he said.

Trump praised the fighter jets’ response.

“Oh, look at that. Look, look, look. Oh, look at that. They gave the president the little display. Wow. How about that? How about that?” Trump said as the crowd cheered and chanted “USA!”

RELATED: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Backs Donald Trump in First Endorsement for GOP POTUS Nominee Since 1972

“I wonder if the fake news caught that. Did you see that, camera? Because they never turn the camera. They don’t want to show anything that’s good. Wow. That was something, huh?” Trump said.

Trump noted that his administration has rebuilt the military.

“That was beautiful. Nobody in the world has the equipment than we have. Listen to that,” Trump said as the jets roared off. “Ah, I love it.”

“You don’t know hard it is to get Democrats to pay for that stuff,” he added as the skies turned silent.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Backs Donald Trump in First Endorsement for GOP POTUS Nominee Since 1972
Report: Ivanka Trump Breaks Major Obama Fundraising Record
Joe Biden Fantasizes About Taking a Shot at President Trump if They Were in High School
Some Texas Ballot-Scanning Machines Can't Read Mail-In Votes, Have Rejected Over 22,000
Report: Trump To Continue Campaigning After Election To Keep Supporters’ Morale Up
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×