Watch: The Moment Fighter Bo Nickal Literally Jumped the Ring to Get to Trump, Say Words of Respect

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House in Washington, D.C., produced several memorable moments Sunday, from heavyweight Josh Hokit’s post-fight monologue to lightweight Justin Gaethje finally capturing the UFC lightweight championship.

President Donald Trump made an entrance worthy of the commander in chief alongside UFC President Dana White to begin the ceremonies, with the president sitting cage side for the entire card.

This was not Trump’s first UFC event. Fighters who are victorious usually take the opportunity in celebration to acknowledge his support. Middleweight Bo Nickal did just that and more after his first-round finish of Kyle Daukus.

Political commentator Benny Johnson posted footage of Nickal on social media platform X, telling his followers he’d had a conversation with him about his plans.

“Bo told me earlier today he was gonna knock him out and hop the cage and show Trump respect. Thats EXACTLY what happened,” Johnson wrote.

🚨MAGA Patriot Bo Nickal with the KO and the crowd ROARS at the White House! Bo told me earlier today he was gonna knock him out and hop the cage and show Trump respect. Thats EXACTLY what happened. Proud of my friend, @NoBickal. Patriot in control. pic.twitter.com/ufNN9ARmO8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 15, 2026

Nickal expressed gratitude to Trump shortly after in his post-fight speech.

Bo Nickal: “First and foremost, got to thank President Trump for making this happen. Thank you Dana, all the UFC, everybody. It takes such a special person to have the balls to do something like this and I have so much respect for him.”

pic.twitter.com/QmBV3gAsUl — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 15, 2026

“I’ve got to thank President Trump for making this happen.

“It takes such a special person to be able to have the balls to do something like this. And I have so much respect for him,” he told the crowd as the camera panned to a smiling Trump.

If you were to quickly survey the UFC roster, you would find an overwhelming majority of fighters lean right.

They do one of the hardest jobs on Earth; it takes sacrifice, dedication, and putting your body through immense suffering to reach victory during countless hours of training.

Nickal’s journey in the sport, like others, reflects Trump’s voyage in the political arena, given the barrage of attacks to destroy his reputation, his family, and each attempt on his life.

In what world can you imagine a professional athlete paying former presidents Barack Obama or Joe Biden the same respect?

Can you picture any of these men honoring Barack Obama or Joe Biden the way they honor Donald Trump? Yes No

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The liberal ethos has an inverted outlook.

Hard work, dedication, and self-improvement are shunned in favor of blaming the system. It’s not you who needs to change to conform to the standards of success the world has for you; the world needs to change for you.

That’s a losing mentality in sports and in life.

It’s no wonder so many UFC fighters are conservative.

They embody the values of conservatism each day in pursuit of their goals.

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