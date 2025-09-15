Share
Commentary

Watch: The Moment Karoline Leavitt's Kirk Eulogy Couldn't Go on as Crowd Applauded Most Important Line of Night

 By Samantha Chang  September 15, 2025 at 5:54am
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Charlie Kirk for inspiring young people by leading a purposeful life rooted in faith, family, and patriotism.

“Charlie Kirk was a maverick, an independent-minded person, who had the courage of his convictions,” Leavitt said at a Sunday vigil held in Washington, D.C., for the late Turning Point USA founder.

“When so many influential voices in our society are brainwashing young people to abandon our faith, to stay single, not to have children, and to bash our country, Charlie Kirk offered us an alternative path,” she said.

“Charlie embraced our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and proclaimed the Gospel boldly and proudly.”

At this point, the audience erupted into unabashed applause — signaling their resounding agreement with this statement.

“Charlie preached a message of faith to all who would listen,” Leavitt added.

“He encouraged young people to get married and to have children — and as a young person who has done it — I encourage you to do that, as well,” Leavitt said.

Do you remember even Ronald Reagan’s administration being populated with so many Christians at such high levels?

“It is the best thing in life. It is the ultimate legacy that we can leave, and our most important mission on this Earth.”

The White House press secretary also praised Kirk‘s unwavering patriotism, which formed the foundation of his enduring legacy.

“Charlie celebrated American exceptionalism,” Leavitt said. “He firmly believed and he proclaimed that America is the greatest country in history of the world.”

Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday while speaking at a university event in Utah.

The unspeakable tragedy has become a flashpoint, spotlighting the growing threat of left-wing political violence.

Related:
Kirk Memorial: Crowd Explodes as RFK Jr. Shares About His 17-Year-Old Niece, A Bible, And Charlie

As a reminder, President Donald Trump was the target of two assassination attempts last year, within 64 days of each other.

The tragedy has also spotlighted the tremendous national and international influence Kirk had among young people, as evidenced by the numerous vigils held in his honor around the world.

As we mourn Charlie Kirk’s incredible life and untimely death, we are reminded that left-wing political violence is an unacceptable threat that must be squelched before it continues to metastasize.

Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator based in NYC.
