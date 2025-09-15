Watch: The Moment Karoline Leavitt's Kirk Eulogy Couldn't Go on as Crowd Applauded Most Important Line of Night

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Charlie Kirk for inspiring young people by leading a purposeful life rooted in faith, family, and patriotism.

“Charlie Kirk was a maverick, an independent-minded person, who had the courage of his convictions,” Leavitt said at a Sunday vigil held in Washington, D.C., for the late Turning Point USA founder.

“When so many influential voices in our society are brainwashing young people to abandon our faith, to stay single, not to have children, and to bash our country, Charlie Kirk offered us an alternative path,” she said.

“Charlie embraced our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and proclaimed the Gospel boldly and proudly.”

At this point, the audience erupted into unabashed applause — signaling their resounding agreement with this statement.

“Charlie preached a message of faith to all who would listen,” Leavitt added.

EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE: Karoline Leavitt honors Charlie Kirk’s legacy during a vigil at the Kennedy Center: “When so many influential voices in our society are brainwashing young people to abandon our faith, to stay single, not to have children and to bash our country, Charlie Kirk… pic.twitter.com/KcJApXIOjH — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2025

“He encouraged young people to get married and to have children — and as a young person who has done it — I encourage you to do that, as well,” Leavitt said.

“It is the best thing in life. It is the ultimate legacy that we can leave, and our most important mission on this Earth.”

The White House press secretary also praised Kirk‘s unwavering patriotism, which formed the foundation of his enduring legacy.

“Charlie celebrated American exceptionalism,” Leavitt said. “He firmly believed and he proclaimed that America is the greatest country in history of the world.”

Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday while speaking at a university event in Utah.

The unspeakable tragedy has become a flashpoint, spotlighting the growing threat of left-wing political violence.

As a reminder, President Donald Trump was the target of two assassination attempts last year, within 64 days of each other.

Shinzo Abe – Japan

Fumio Kishida – Japan

Alejo Vidal-Quadras – Spain

Robert Fico – Slovakia

Donald Trump – USA

Charlie Kirk – USA Right-wing figures have been the targets of every major political assassination and assassination attempt in the past 5 years. While left-wing… — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) September 12, 2025

The tragedy has also spotlighted the tremendous national and international influence Kirk had among young people, as evidenced by the numerous vigils held in his honor around the world.

Global tributes to Charlie Kirk yesterday: Rallies in 🇬🇧 London, 🇰🇷 Seoul, 🇪🇸 Madrid, 🇦🇺 Brisbane. pic.twitter.com/SugqQgSROT — 눈떴 🇰🇷 (@Awaken_Eyes) September 14, 2025

As we mourn Charlie Kirk’s incredible life and untimely death, we are reminded that left-wing political violence is an unacceptable threat that must be squelched before it continues to metastasize.

