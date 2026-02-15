Share
Paul Rudd attends the photocall for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" at Claridge's Hotel on March 21, 2024, in London, England. (Joe Maher / Getty Images)

Watch: The Moment Paul Rudd Schools Young Co-Stars on Jesus, the Fact That He's Real, and How Rudd Wants to Meet Him

 By Samuel Short  February 15, 2026 at 3:30am
Actor Paul Rudd gave an answer his “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” co-stars found amusing when asked who he would like to spend a day with from history.

In a clip posted to social media platform X, Rudd sat alongside Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace, being interviewed for their 2024 installment of the popular supernatural comedy franchise.

As many interviews with celebrities go off the rails, delving into topics unrelated to the work they’re currently doing, the three were asked, “If you guys could go back in time and spent the day with anyone from history, who would you choose?”

“I know my answer,” Rudd said, looking to his left and right to see how his co-stars would react.

“Jesus Christ,” he said confidently as the much younger Wolfhard let out a laugh, followed by Grace.

Rudd wouldn’t be deterred.

“By the way, laugh all you want, and it seems like it would be a wrong thing to say,” he told the pair. Wolfhard appeared to question Jesus’ walking the earth — multiple non-Christian accounts verify this, by the way — only for Rudd to shoot back, “He existed!”

“So wouldn’t you want to spend some time with Him and go, ‘Jesus, what’s the deal?’”

The duo to his left and right changed their tone as they called it a “genuinely great answer” and a “fantastic answer.”

This is an answer viewers would expect from someone like Chris Pratt, but Paul Rudd isn’t one to go that route. According to Metro Voice, he gave that same answer in 2018. By that outlet’s reporting, Rudd was raised Jewish.

Related:
Don't Be Fooled by Bad Bunny's 'God Bless America' Ploy - It Was Part of His Subversive Message

From his remarks in the interview, it’s not obvious he is now a Christian, but his statement recognizes Christ’s significance, even in an industry wrought with atheism where Christianity is commonly mocked.

Pratt, known for his work on “Parks and Recreation” along with the “Jurassic World” series, caused a stir in 2018 when accepting the Generation Award at the MTV Movie Awards where he proclaimed, “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you.”

It takes courage to stand up for Christ, but for all our pain and hardship for doing so, we have a Savior who suffered far more than we ever will.

Christians were persecuted and killed throughout history, and even through the present day in much of the world.

In January, Nigerian Christians were attacked in the village of Kurmin Wali, with 160 missing in a country where the Association for Catholic Information in Africa says thousands were killed last year by Muslims waging jihad.

Rudd and Pratt are reminders of our dearly held freedom of religion.

We must exercise it boldly and defend it always.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Watch: The Moment Paul Rudd Schools Young Co-Stars on Jesus, the Fact That He's Real, and How Rudd Wants to Meet Him
