Watch: Here's the Moment Trump Learns of Biden's Fall, Proves He's Not Who the Media Says He Is

If someone who had never heard of or knew anything about American politics was asked to describe former President Donald Trump solely based on the way the establishment media covered him, that person would likely describe Trump with the following adjectives: Angry, aggressive, thin-skinned, humorless, vindictive and stupid.

It should tell you everything you need to know about the media that those adjectives, to varying degrees, are all largely misplaced.

Time and time again, Trump, who has an undeniable brashness to everything he does, has shown that he’s actually a thoughtful, caring and self-deprecating individual.

The establishment media just doesn’t want that narrative out there because acknowledging that Trump is actually human makes their incessant attacks against him seem even slimier than they already are.

Case in point: You’d struggle to find this video clip being played on any major networks right now, and that’s a shame, because Trump’s reaction to the shocking news of Biden’s latest fall is actually a phenomenal glimpse into the person Trump is.

Here’s the clip of Trump learning of the Biden incident in real time:

“Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt.” President Donald J. Trump’s comment on Biden’s fall at the Airforce Academy. pic.twitter.com/VxixgInZo2 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 1, 2023

“He’s at the Air Force Academy?” Trump asked. “He actually fell down?”

After an undecipherable response, Trump followed up: “Well I hope he wasn’t hurt. I hope he wasn’t hurt. But the — Look, the whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that. You gotta be careful about that because you don’t want that. Even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp.”

That last line drew some laughter from the audience, as Trump referenced the closest he came to having a Biden-Air Force One moment of his own in June 2020.

That month, Trump, speaking at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, went viral after a clip of him gingerly walking down a ramp began making the rounds.

Ironically, Biden’s response to that clip was a much more mocking one than Trump’s response to Biden’s issue:

FLASHBACK -> Biden mocks Trump’s ramp walk at West Point and claims he’s stronger: “Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on.” pic.twitter.com/U7CL0dBSQA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2021

Fast-forward just about three years, and Trump has no problem laughing at himself a bit over that incident. That’s a far cry from the obsessively proud egomaniac the media paints Trump to be.

It’s also worth recalling that Trump, in a similar circumstance where he learned of bad news regarding a prominent political and ideological opponent, has always shown his human side when the political razors are retracted for a moment.

That humanity was on full display in September 2020, when Trump learned of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on an airport tarmac.







“She just died? Wow, I didn’t know that. You’re telling me now for the first time,” Trump said at the time. “She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman. Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.

“I’m actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that,” the former president added.

Now, show that same person mentioned at the start of this just the clips of Trump being an affable human.

They would give a completely different answer than the one that the establishment media would like to hear.

That should tell you everything you need to know about the state of establishment media in 2023.

