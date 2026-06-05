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Rep. Al Green (D-TX) questions former members of the Wells Fargo Board of Directors during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 11, 2020.
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Rep. Al Green (D-TX) questions former members of the Wells Fargo Board of Directors during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 11, 2020. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Watch: The Moment Unhinged Rep. Green Repeatedly Yells 'Shut up!' at Sec. Mullin in Middle of Hearing

 By Samuel Short  June 5, 2026 at 8:21am
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Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green may be on his way out of Congress, but he’s not going quietly, being as embarrassing and vitriolic as ever.

Green was largely unknown to general public until March 2025 when he would not take his seat during a joint session of Congress to hear an address from President Donald Trump. He quickly became “that old man with a cane yelling at the president” and was subsequently censured for his childlike behavior.

Green hasn’t exactly calmed down since then as Fox News posted an exchange between the congressman and Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin where he bluntly told Trump’s cabinet member to “Shut up!”

During a hearing for the House Committee on Homeland Security Fox posted Tuesday, Green can be seen holding a blown-up image of Trump leaving the chamber, referring to the image as “a racist, Mr. Secretary,” before Mullin interrupted “Are you calling me racist?”

“Reclaiming my time, asking him to shut up,” Green told Chairman Andrew Garbarino, after Mullin repeated the question.

“Shut up,” Green repeated. “Shut up, it’s my time.” Garbarino could be heard banging his gavel to restore order.

Should Green be censured for this unacceptable behavior?

“I’m not going to let anybody call me a racist, chairman,” Mullin told Garbarino. “I never called him a racist it’s my time.”

The moment is very much Green par excellence.

He’s unhinged, yells, and nobody has any idea what point he was trying to make.

What was he trying to tell Mullin? Who cares?

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What was he yelling at Trump when the sergeant-at-arms had to escort him out of the chamber last year?

Again, who cares?

Perhaps if the roles were reversed and a white Trump appointee were telling a black congressman to shut up, this moment would be more noteworthy.

Racism is a watered-down claim. In all likelihood, yes, Green was going to make the accusation as many Democrats have for Mullins’ work given that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is under his authority.

Pausing the video, Green was about to hold up a picture of Elizabeth Ekford, one of the “Little Rock Nine,” the first black students in Little Rock, Arkansas to attend Little Rock Central High School when she was 15. The picture is dated 1957.

Clearly Green was going to make some sort of point about segregation and so forth, but again, it’s all so boring and played out.

Perhaps if the Congressman adopted a different playbook that did not involving yelling and schoolyard tactics, he’d still have his seat.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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