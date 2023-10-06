Watch: Morning Joe Flustered Over Poll Showing Voters Trust Trump More Than Biden on Key Issues

The hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” appeared shocked Friday by former President Donald Trump’s polling advantage over President Joe Biden on several key issues, including the economy and inflation.

Republicans also have the largest leads ever registered over Democrats on issues like national security.

“There’s been one poll after another poll after another poll this week that has shown that the Republicans are just absolutely bashing Democrats when it comes to issues,” host Joe Scarborough said to open the segment.

“In fact, Gallup had a poll a few days ago where they reported the largest gap between Republicans and Democrats since they started taking these polls. And despite the fact Republicans have a massive lead, we always go late. How can people still go along and Republicans to go along with Donald Trump?” he asked.

A Gallup poll published on Tuesday showed Republicans with a 14 percentage point lead (53 to 39 percent) over Democrats on the issue of which party is better at keeping the country prosperous.

That represents the widest gap since Gallup began asking the question in 1991. The margin was 10 percent in the GOP’s favor going into last year’s midterm elections.

Further, poll respondents trusted Republicans to keep the country safe from international terrorism and military threats over Democrats 57 percent to 35 percent. Again this was the largest gap since Gallup began asking the question in 2002.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 1-23 by phone with 1,016 American adults. The margin of error was +/- 4 percent.

“It’s amazing the advantage Republicans have going into this election on the issues, and yet Donald Trump keeps dragging them down,” Scarborough argued.

Do you think the economy is going great? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (3 Votes) No: 100% (755 Votes)

Running contrary to Scarborough’s point on Trump being a drag on Republicans, the Real Clear Politics average of polls shows him leading Biden by 1.1 percent, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis actually trails the incumbent president in a hypothetical matchup by 1.5 percent.

“Morning Joe” panelist Jonathan Lemire also discussed the results of the Marquette Law School Poll published Wednesday, which showed Trump ahead of Biden among registered voters by 51 to 48 percent.

Biden does hold a 51 to 49 percent lead among likely voters. In its coverage MSNBC showed Biden leading Trump among likely voters surveyed, but failed to mention Trump being ahead of Biden among registered voters, though Marquette had it in the first sentence about the poll results.

Lemire highlighted the massive lead Trump has over Biden on several issues, including the economy (24 percent lead), border security (24 percent), inflation (23 percent), and creating jobs (19 percent). Trump also leads Biden in handling foreign relations by 5 percentage points.

Biden holds a small 2 percentage point advantage in Medicare and Social Security policy, a larger 9 percent edge in abortion policy, and a 20 percent lead in climate change policy.

Marquette Poll: Who would handle the following issues better? The Economy:

Trump 52% (+24)

Biden 28% Border Security:

Trump 52% (+24)

Biden 28% Inflation:

Trump 50% (+23)

Biden 27% Creating Jobs:

Trump 49% (+19)

Biden 30% Foreign Relations

Trump 43% (+5)

Biden 38%… pic.twitter.com/JFH3o4FMJB — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 5, 2023

MSNBC showed a graphic of the Marquette poll results with Trump leading Biden on many issues, but Lemire referred to it as a Republican advantage rather than Trump one.

“It’s a close race. We know that,” Lemire observed, regarding Trump versus Biden in 2024. “But look at this. Republicans or Democrats on issues like inflation, the economy, immigration —these are 25, nearly 30 point margins creating jobs.”

“It’s unbelievable,” a seemingly stunned Scarborough responded.

“Huge, huge numbers,” Lemire said. “Now, the other way, Democrats, as you might expect, more trusted more on climate change, abortion policy, health care, Medicare and the like. But elections so often…are decided on the economy. And these are big warning signs here,” he added.

“And certainly, there have been some other surveys and swing state voters, particularly among suburban voters who dislike Trump immensely but still really disapprove of how this White House has handled the economy,” Lemire said.

He mentioned that the White House sees the economy improving and thinks the narrative will begin to change going into next year.

“I don’t think that narrative is going to change,” Scarborough responded. “The economists are saying we may still be heading for a hard landing.”

“The White House is starting to realize they made a really bad mistake with this Bidenomics rollout,” he added. “It’s not working. You can’t convince people the economy’s going great when they don’t feel like the economy’s going great.”

The Marquette survey was conducted from Sept. 18-25 with 1,007 adults nationwide. The margin of error was +/- 4.1 percent.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.