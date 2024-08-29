Watch: MSNBC Host Throws Stunning Threat at Trump Advisor After Fact-Check Live on Air - 'Defamation Situation'

Corey Lewandowski, an adviser for former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, deftly destroyed MSNBC host Ari Melber after the left-wing foghorn threw a hissy fit on Wednesday’s episode of his show, “The Beat.”

The incident unfolded after Lewandowski reminded the liberal commentator that he appeared to question the validity of the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump and the seriousness of his ear injury.

The MSNBC host reacted by having a volcanic meltdown and implying he might sue for defamation after Lewandowski threw Melber’s own words back in his face.

As a reminder, Melber discussed the assassination attempt while covering the Republican National Convention last month, just days after Trump was shot in the face at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

At the time, the MSNBC commentator slammed Trump for wearing a white bandage over his injured ear at the RNC, calling it “an image for political mobilization, a spectacle for this candidate who we know is — by his own admission — obsessed with assorted spectacles.”

An MSNBC Host threatened to sue me for defamation tonight for (by definition) the opposition of defamation >> Quoting their own words. Watch for yourself and let me know what you think. pic.twitter.com/Q97AnkWWah — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) August 29, 2024

Melber exploded with anger when Lewandowski reminded him of his callous words, denying he ever said the words he said.

Hours after the interview, Lewandowski posted a video clip of Melber on X, in which the leftist commentator spouted the exact words he denied saying.

On his show, Melber claimed he was merely quoting a New York Times piece.

He apparently forgot that he had expanded on the Times quote by adding his own comments questioning and downplaying the horrific Trump assassination attempt and subsequent injury.

Numerous Trump supporters hilariously trolled Melber on X in response to Lewandowski’s post, causing the MSNBC gadfly to lock his X account like a coward.

Here’s how the disjointed conversation between Melber and Lewandowski unfolded on Wednesday evening:

Melber: “Fox News, which has been caught in defamation, ran a false piece falsely stating that I said something else that I didn’t say. So I stand on that. I stand on the New York Times quote.”

Lewandowski: “So you didn’t say, ‘This bandage was a prop, a spectacle from a candidate who’s obsessed with spectacles.’”

Melber: “Uh, Mr. Lewandowski, I did not say that. That is a false quote.”

Lewandowski: “I have it right here.”

Melber: “What you have is a false quote.”

Lewandowski: “You absolutely said it.”

Melber: “What you have is a false quote. And if — I’m putting you on notice — if you continue to repeat falsely that I said that, you will be potentially in a defamation situation because I didn’t say that. But I understand that you’re working off the internet, which has a lot of false information.”

An agitated Melber then quickly ended his interview with Lewandowski.

You can see the entire segment below.







While Melber’s buffoonish tailspin provided some comic relief, it’s tragic that left-wing activists masquerading as “journalists” shamelessly push false narratives and fake news in an attempt to gaslight the public.

This is probably why some liberals insist that Trump — a 78-year-old billionaire — faked an assassination attempt that could have resulted in his death.

As a reminder, these are the same people who pushed the “Russia collusion” hoax and rabidly insist that “men can become women.”

You don’t hate the legacy media enough! https://t.co/7ECwwv3Sty — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) August 20, 2024

The legacy media‘s nonstop manipulative drivel is largely responsible for the public skepticism toward reality and facts — even events they witness with their own eyes.

This twisted brainwashing reaffirms the popular meme that no matter how much you think you hate the media, you don’t hate them nearly enough.

