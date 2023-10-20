Share
News

Watch: MSNBC Reporter Can't Help But Laugh at Matt Gaetz's Bud Light Joke

 By Jack Davis  October 19, 2023 at 5:13pm
Share

As the leaderless House of Representatives drifts toward another vote in its quest to elect a speaker palatable to enough Republicans to win a majority of the House, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida showed that humor is not dead in Congress.

Gaetz was among those members of the House who reacted violently against the idea of ending the two weeks of indecision and inaction that have followed the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy by giving Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry the power to serve as stopgap leader until Jan. 3.

“Speaker Light is a bad idea, just like Bud Light,” Gaetz quipped during an interview, drawing a smile from the MSNBC reporter interviewing him.

Trending:
Terrified Administration Officials Try to Pull Biden Away as He Speaks to Media on Air Force One

“I far prefer for us to continue having votes going forward,” he said.

“I think a reasonable question to those who are holding out and not voting for Jordan is ‘What are you fighting for? What are your goals? What are your objectives?’” he said, speaking of the House Republicans who are adamantly opposed to electing House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as speaker.

Gaetz invoked the Constitution as ammunition against the idea of letting McHenry oversee the fractious House.

“I’m against Speaker-light. I’m against Bud Light. I believe it is a constitutional desecration to not elect a speaker of the House,” Gaetz said, according to the Daily Caller.

Should the House elect a new Speaker?

“We need to stay here until we elect a speaker, and if someone can’t get the votes, we need to move on to the next person. But, twisting and torturing the constitution to empower a temporary speaker is having a speaker-light. That is not constitutionally contemplated, it is deeply infirm, and I will do everything possible to stop it,” he said.

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona noted that the House Republican Conference is in the grip of the spirit of faction.

“I have been told by a good number of people that their objection isn’t personal to Jim. It is that voting in Jordan is perceived to be rewarding Matt Gaetz and the rest of the eight. Others have indicated that some of Jim’s supporters wouldn’t support Scalise, and so the holdouts won’t support Jordan,” he said.

Related:
Kevin McCarthy Adds Fuel to Fiery Feud with 'Crazy 8 Led by Gaetz'

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina lashed out at the personality-based motives of some of Jordan’s opponents.

“The American people want a speaker who will be honest and represent them, not business as usual in Washington. It is disgraceful for a number of elected officials, many of them in safe GOP districts, to oppose Jim Jordan purely to spite Matt Gaetz,” she said.

After losing his second vote to become speaker, Jordan said he was done trying to win Republicans to his cause, but later in the day — as the idea to end the drama and shunt McHenry into the post went down in flames — he said perhaps the third time would be the charm.

“We made the pitch to members on the resolution as a way to lower the temperature and get back to work. We decided that wasn’t where we’re going to go,” he said, according to CBS.

Jordan said, “I’m still running for speaker, and I plan to go to the floor and get the votes and win this race.”

He said he wanted to “talk with a few of my colleagues, particularly I want to talk with the 20 individuals who voted against me, so that we can move forward and begin to work for the American people.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by subscribing today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




War Drums: Carrier Strike Group Diverted as Chinese Naval Task Force Prowls Off Middle East
Bidenomics: Americans Falling Behind on Auto Payments at Record Rate, Mass Repossessions Looming
Fact Check: Did the Federal Budget Deficit Double in Just One Year Under Biden?
Riot Erupts in NYC as Thousands of Pro-Palestinian Protestors Take to Streets - Police: 'It Got Pretty Heated'
Gov Greg Abbott Shares Video of Border Wall Construction: Texas 'Doesn't Rest'
See more...

Conversation