Watch: MSNBC's Call of Trump's Victory Shows Exactly Why He Just Won in a Landslide

How did former-and-future President Donald Trump pull off such a dominating — and apparently soul-crushing — win on election night?

Well, it all depends on who you ask.

For the (clear) majority of Americans, the appeal of Trump is actually rather simple: He’s a return to normalcy and a total repudiation of the sneering, condescending leftism that has taken a hold of the Democrats.

For whatever warts that Trump may have as a politician, he more than makes up for them by simply not being a stark-raving mad leftist who thinks that boys can be girls and who loves to canonize career criminals.

That backwards messaging is clearly not resonating with swathes of Americans who are tired of being constantly lectured to and just want to be left alone.

But if you ask the other side of the ideological aisle why Trump won and their side was throttled so significantly, they’ll undoubtedly give you all sorts of answers — without taking any accountability.

Take, for instance, this clip of MSNBC’s election night coverage, when the far left loons of the network finally had to acknowledge that, yes, Trump is going to be your next president:







The above clip captured the moment on election night when even MSNBC — the home of leftist luminaries like Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow, and Chris Hayes — had to admit that it was “joever” for Kamala Harris.

But notice the way MSNBC’s Jen Psaki — single-term President Joe Biden’s former press secretary — framed this Trump victory.

“NBC News can now project that Donald Trump has won the state of Wisconsin, which means he is the winner of this race and will return to the White House as this country’s 47th president,” a dejected-sounding Psaki said. “And for so many of you watching right now, that news is, to say the least, a lot to digest.

“Um … I understand that personally.”

Psaki then parroted a number of tired leftist talking points, like how Trump is “a convicted felon,” how he promised to be “an authoritarian leader,” how he is the reason women are losing “bodily autonomy,” and how he’s also an “anti-Democratic force.”

And so on and so forth and — my goodness, woman, does the prattle ever end?

Notice how wildly divorced from “simply not being a stark-raving mad leftist” Psaki’s description and framing of Trump’s win is?

It just has to be said: This is exactly why Democrats are, in no small terms, in deep trouble.

There are two key takeaways from Psaki’s troubling concession admission:

Until the bitter end, it appears that the establishment media will never acknowledge its own accountability in this Harris loss. As much as Trump supporters surely hate the media, they should proffer it some credit. After all, if it weren’t for the media’s disgustingly biased, nakedly slanted and sometimes outright dishonest coverage of Trump, flocks of disenfranchised viewers may never have seen the establishment’s true ugly face. Psaki’s sentiment — which is reflective of many Harris supporters in the aftermath of her failed presidential bid — is a key reason Democrats may struggle to find any political footing for some time. Notice how not a single pundit on MSNBC is coming close to admitting that the aforementioned “sneering, condescending leftism” might be an issue? Nope, it’s everyone else’s fault for electing this awful, awful orange man.

Besides, this issue clearly goes far beyond just Trump.

If Democrats had a shred of accountability, they’d quit crying about Trump and note that across the country Americans were voting to shift the country towards normalcy. No more rampant political correctness, no more bowing to every depraved whim of the LGBT lobby, no more politicians who gaslight the constituency, no more fake “vibes.”

Americans are simply done with all that.

And if MSNBC can’t see that … these next four years are going to be rough for the network.

