In flaming words of anger, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia erupted Monday at Democrats who attack former President Donald Trump and mock the passion of her convictions.

Video of a volcanic interview posted to X showed her fighting back against comments from Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland that denigrated Trump.

During the interview, Greene was asked if she had been rude during a Monday hearing on COVID-19 hearing in which she refused to address Dr. Anthony Fauci, former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, with his title of “Dr.”

“No, absolutely not. I mean, everything I said is correct. It’s how the American people feel, it’s what we know to be a fact, it’s all the evidence has been proven true,” she said.

Then Greene unleashed her fury.

“We have Jamie Raskin in there accusing us of worshipping Trump, worshipping a ‘convicted felon,'” she said, gesturing to note quotation marks around the words “convicted felon.” (11 seconds)

“Well, he is a convicted felon,” the interviewer replied, noting that on Thursday Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that might offend some viewers.

I’m tired of Democrat antics claiming Republicans worship Donald Trump. I worship God! Democrats are still worshiping Convicted Felon George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/OVNQnZ71vP — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 3, 2024

‘Well yeah, so is George Floyd. And every … You all, too, the media worship George Floyd. Democrats worship George Floyd. There were riots, burning down the f***ing country over George Floyd,” she said.

Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020 sparked rioting around the country, had a criminal record that included pleading guilty to aggravated burglary in 2009 in Texas. He was sentenced to five years but was released on parole in 2913, according to KMSP-TV in Minneapolis.

Greene made it clear she was tired of being trashed by Democrats.

“And Raskin is in there saying we worship [Trump]. Excuse me, let me correct you, and this is really important. I don’t worship … I worship God. God! And Jesus is my savior,” she said.

Do you support MTG? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (77 Votes) No: 3% (2 Votes)

“I don’t worship President Trump and I’m really sick and tired of the bulls**t antics I have to deal with constantly from the Democrats,” she said.

“So that’s what we went through in there. And then they’re sitting there, they can attack my character all they want. Whatshisface is in there, whoever was talking last, was calling me insane. But yet, we can’t say oh they’re attacking my character? Oh, no, it’s nonstop BS and antics,” she said.

Greene said Democrats have much for which they should take the blame.

“You want to know why? The Democrats don’t have anything. They’re responsible for the lockdowns, forced vaccinations, kids being forced to stay home, people committing suicide and all the horrors this country lived through during COVID,” she said.

“Fauci belongs in prison, he should be tried for mass murder and he should be tried for crimes against humanity. That’s how I feel after that hearing,” she said.

During the hearing, Greene lashed out at Fauci, saying she called him “Mr. Fauci, because you’re not a doctor in my few minutes … that man does not deserve to have a license. As a matter of a fact it should be revoked and he belongs in prison.”

“We should be recommending you to be prosecuted… for crimes against humanity,” she said then.

Axios noted that Greene clashed with Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who said it was “completely unacceptable to deny Dr. Fauci, who is a respected member of the medical community, his title.”

“He’s not respected. I’m not addressing him as ‘doctor,'” Greene shot back.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.