Watch: MTG Furious Over 'Aggressive Insurrectionist' Who 'Came at' Her During Livestream

Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video to social media Wednesday during pro-Palestinian protests at the Capitol, calling out one individual she labeled an “aggressive insurrectionist.”

“Watch Tlaib’s aggressive insurrectionist come at me in Cannon today,” she wrote in a post to X. “After Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent Israelis, this antisemite screams ‘Let Gaza live’ and claims I have blood on my hands.

“Now Biden wants to give $100 million to Gaza to fund more Hamas terrorism!” she added.

The $100 million figure was an apparent reference to an aid packaged announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden for present and displaced Gaza residents during a trip to Israel to demonstrate U.S. support for the Jewish state after the horrific terror attacks against it perpetrated by Hamas.

Israel agreed to allow the aid to be transported into Gaza from Egypt, provided the shipments are subject to inspections and that none of the aid goes to Hamas, but only to residents, The Hill reported.

In a statement released shortly after Biden’s remarks, the White House stated that non-governmental organizations and the United Nations would administer the aid program funded by the U.S.

“President Biden announced today that the United States is providing $100 million in humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank,” the White House said in a Wednesday morning statement. “This funding will help support over a million displaced and conflict-affected people with clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care, and other essential needs. The United States provides humanitarian assistance through trusted partners including UN agencies and international NGOs.”

The statement also repeated the by-now oft-repeated Democratic talking point that Palestinian civilians should not be held accountable for the actions of Hamas.

“Civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas’s horrific terrorism,” the statement said. “Civilian lives must be protected and assistance must urgently reach those in need. We will continue to work closely with partners in the region to stress the importance of upholding the law of war, supporting those who are trying to get to safety or provide assistance, and facilitating access to food, water, medical care, and shelter.”

The Palestinian people elected Hamas into effective legislative control of the Gaza Strip and West Bank in 2006. Nonetheless, Biden claimed, “Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.”

A longer video posted to Rumble showed more of the interaction between Greene and the Capitol protesters on Wednesday.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some readers might find disturbing.







“Are they arresting people inside?” Greene asked after the man she called an “aggressive insurrectionist” was lead away from the Georgia Republican.

“Did they arrest him?” she asked, referring to the same man. “Wait, why isn’t he being arrested?”

“This is not your House!” the man yelled back at Greene. “This is our House.”

“You’re an insurrectionist,” Greene charged. “This is an insurrection. Yeah, the people that elect me do not support this.”

Another protester then shouted that Greene was not representing “the people.”

“I don’t represent you, lady,” Greene responded. “The Capitol Police are not arresting these people. This is an insurrection. Throw these people out. Like, what is happening?

“This is going to be a f***ing insurrection again,” apparently referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion as an “insurrection.”

The Western Journal emailed Rep. Greene’s office for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

