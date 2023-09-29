Watch: MTG Gets Heated with AOC After Dems Accuse GOP Rep of Showing Porn on House Floor

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia brought sarcasm that could cut metal to the House on Thursday as she dueled with Democrats and labeled Hunter Biden a sex trafficker while accusing the Department of Justice of being too limp to do much about it.

In July, Greene made a similar accusation, complete with blown up photos of Hunter Biden in sexual situations with women she said were likely the victims of interstate human trafficking.

Fearing a repeat of Greene’s show and tell, House Oversight Committee member Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland tried to head Greene off as she reached for what appeared to be an enlarged photo at the start of her remarks.

“Mr. Chairman, our colleague from Georgia has introduced before pornographic exhibits and displayed things that are really not suitable for children who might be watching,” Raskin said.

AOC Throws Hysterical Fit Over MTG Exposing ‘Pornographic’ Biden Crimes, MTG Responds With Pure 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/t1YNnJU5aJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2023

Greene, rarely prone to bouts of silence when it is her turn to speak, interrupted.

“A bathing suit is not suitable, Mr. Raskin?” she said.

“Well, I’m saying, I would like the witness, I would like the member to be instructed to not introduce any pornography today at least without running through the chair first,” Raskin said, holding up a hand as if to ward off Greene’s wrath.

In contempt-laden tones, Greene interjected, “A bathing suit is not pornography, Mr. Raskin.”

After Raskin said he could not see what Greene was doing and objected that what Greene was about to show was not presented to Democrats in advance, Greene commented, “It’s on the internet. It’s everywhere.”

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York then jumped in, an accusation at the ready.

“You are submitting a naked women’s body,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“This is a bathing suit. It’s a bathing suit,” Greene intoned, with an edge to her voice.

“And it has not been cleared before this committee,” Ocasio-Cortez sniped.

“You don’t have your glasses on, do you wear them or not?” Greene fired back.

“I have contacts on, thank you,” Ocasio-Cortez replied.

“Oh, congratulations,” Greene said as the interchange ended.

Hunter Biden sexually exploited several women in violation of the Mann Act. Hunter told one of his victims that his father was VP and showed her a picture of Joe Biden with President Obama. Hunter’s victim was terrified. Why won’t Joe Biden’s DOJ respond to the inquiry into… pic.twitter.com/DgohONQZ81 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 28, 2023

Greene’s larger point was that Hunter Biden’s documented cavorting with prostitutes was a form of interstate sex trafficking, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“Hunter Biden should be held accountable. My Democratic colleagues pretend to care about women’s rights,” she said.

“Hunter Biden had escorts who traveled across state lines. These women are victims, and these women are victims, and the DOJ is refusing to protect their rights.”

