Share
News

Watch: MTG Gets Heated with AOC After Dems Accuse GOP Rep of Showing Porn on House Floor

 By Jack Davis  September 28, 2023 at 5:22pm
Share

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia brought sarcasm that could cut metal to the House on Thursday as she dueled with Democrats and labeled Hunter Biden a sex trafficker while accusing the Department of Justice of being too limp to do much about it.

In July, Greene made a similar accusation, complete with blown up photos of Hunter Biden in sexual situations with women she said were likely the victims of interstate human trafficking.

Fearing a repeat of Greene’s show and tell, House Oversight Committee member Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland tried to head Greene off as she reached for what appeared to be an enlarged photo at the start of her remarks.

“Mr. Chairman, our colleague from Georgia has introduced before pornographic exhibits and displayed things that are really not suitable for children who might be watching,” Raskin said.

Trending:
Democrat Rep Jamie Raskin's Words Come Back to Haunt Him During Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Greene, rarely prone to bouts of silence when it is her turn to speak, interrupted.

“A bathing suit is not suitable, Mr. Raskin?” she said.

“Well, I’m saying, I would like the witness, I would like the member to be instructed to not introduce any pornography today at least without running through the chair first,” Raskin said, holding up a hand as if to ward off Greene’s wrath.

Was AOC out of line with her antics?

In contempt-laden tones, Greene interjected, “A bathing suit is not pornography, Mr. Raskin.”

After Raskin said he could not see what Greene was doing and objected that what Greene was about to show was not presented to Democrats in advance, Greene commented, “It’s on the internet. It’s everywhere.”

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York then jumped in, an accusation at the ready.

“You are submitting a naked women’s body,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“This is a bathing suit. It’s a bathing suit,” Greene intoned, with an edge to her voice.

Related:
'They'll Be Signing Their Own Political Death Warrant': 3 House Republicans Consider Siding with Dems to Thwart McCarthy

“And it has not been cleared before this committee,” Ocasio-Cortez sniped.

“You don’t have your glasses on, do you wear them or not?” Greene fired back.

“I have contacts on, thank you,” Ocasio-Cortez replied.

“Oh, congratulations,” Greene said as the interchange ended.

Greene’s larger point was that Hunter Biden’s documented cavorting with prostitutes was a form of interstate sex trafficking, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Hunter Biden should be held accountable. My Democratic colleagues pretend to care about women’s rights,” she said.

“Hunter Biden had escorts who traveled across state lines. These women are victims, and these women are victims, and the DOJ is refusing to protect their rights.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by subscribing today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: First Co-Defendant in Trump Georgia Election Interference Case Pleads Guilty
Bombshell: Fauci Allegedly Visited CIA Offices to 'Influence' COVID-19 Origins Investigation - House Report
NY Judge Rejects Trump's Request, Trial to Begin Next Week
Watch: MTG Gets Heated with AOC After Dems Accuse GOP Rep of Showing Porn on House Floor
'This is Bulls***': Nancy Mace Goes Off on Democrats During Biden Impeachment Hearing
See more...

Conversation