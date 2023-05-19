Share
Watch: MTG Gets in Heated Debate with Dem Outside Capitol, AOC Jumps in at the End

 By Richard Moorhead  May 19, 2023 at 7:02am
Conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged a combative Democrat in a hot debate on the steps of the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

Greene was filmed in an exchange with Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

The two members of Congress were surrounded by media members who filmed the altercation on phone camera.

“We’ve got to get rid of Biden to save the country, to save the country! Impeach Biden! Impeach Biden!” urged Greene, of Georgia.

Bowman, of New York, responded with a reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The argument began after Bowman urged embattled Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York, to resign from Congress, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

Was Bowman’s behavior unprofessional?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, who also urged Santos to resign, told Bowman to refrain from engaging with Greene during the argument.

“She ain’t worth it, bro. She ain’t worth it!”

Greene claimed Bowman called her a “white supremacist” during the confrontation, calling his verbiage the equivalent of a racial slur.

“I am very concerned about Jamaal Bowman, and he’s someone that people should watch,” she said.

Bowman went on to accuse Greene of slamming him by claiming he had been “aggressive” during the confrontation.

Bowman engaged in a heated verbal confrontation with Rep. Thomas Massie, of Kentucky, in March.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




