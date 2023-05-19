Watch: MTG Gets in Heated Debate with Dem Outside Capitol, AOC Jumps in at the End
Conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged a combative Democrat in a hot debate on the steps of the United States Capitol on Wednesday.
Greene was filmed in an exchange with Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman.
The two members of Congress were surrounded by media members who filmed the altercation on phone camera.
“We’ve got to get rid of Biden to save the country, to save the country! Impeach Biden! Impeach Biden!” urged Greene, of Georgia.
Bowman, of New York, responded with a reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who heckled George Santos mid Santos-gaggle moments ago, in a tiff with MTG outside the Capitol steps.
AOC comes up at the end: “She ain’t worth it bro” pic.twitter.com/R5L20WvhFK
— Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 17, 2023
The argument began after Bowman urged embattled Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York, to resign from Congress, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.
“Resign! Resign bro!” – @RepAOC
“Resign! Get him out!” – @RepBowman
Classic words said by @AOC and @JamaalBowmanNY telling disgraced Allegedly named George Santos (@Santos4Congress) what he needs to do.
🎥 @Olivia_Beavers pic.twitter.com/rwqoIUWek4
— Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) May 17, 2023
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, who also urged Santos to resign, told Bowman to refrain from engaging with Greene during the argument.
“She ain’t worth it, bro. She ain’t worth it!”
“Save the party!” Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s dispute outside the Capitol over George Santos’ recent indictment was caught on video. https://t.co/Uu5yTL54zB pic.twitter.com/gAK4qjNVtL
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 18, 2023
Greene claimed Bowman called her a “white supremacist” during the confrontation, calling his verbiage the equivalent of a racial slur.
“I am very concerned about Jamaal Bowman, and he’s someone that people should watch,” she said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says that when people like Jamaal Bowman call her a white supremacist it’s “like calling a person a color the n-word”
“His physical mannerisms are aggressive … I feel threatened by him,” Greene adds of Bowman pic.twitter.com/c0JtNN0Z5R
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2023
Bowman went on to accuse Greene of slamming him by claiming he had been “aggressive” during the confrontation.
Black men continue to be characterized as aggressive and threatening when we are passionate and outspoken.
They’re not just using dogwhistles, they’re using bullhorns. It’s dangerous, but we must ALL continue to speak truth to power. https://t.co/6eLZf2F3Cm pic.twitter.com/O29uCdAehC
— Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) May 18, 2023
Bowman engaged in a heated verbal confrontation with Rep. Thomas Massie, of Kentucky, in March.
