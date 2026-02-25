Watch: Multiple Dems Fell Asleep During the SOTU, But Only One Got Caught Picking His Teeth Afterward

Several Democratic representatives channeled Sleepy Joe Biden by snoozing on live TV during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

In so doing, the congressmen spotlighted their inexcusable rudeness and shameful disdain for the voters whose taxes pay their lofty salaries.

Among the sleepy stooges was Rep. David Scott, 80, of Georgia, who appeared to be in deep slumber as Trump directly addressed Americans to discuss the current condition of the country.

Democrat Rep. David Scott is literally sleeping at the State of the Union. Democrats are unserious people. pic.twitter.com/D0ZDHcMKzL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

Another dozing Democrat was Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York, who roused briefly to pick his teeth during the live broadcast.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Congressional Democrats just CONFIRMED in front of MILLIONS they want to protect illegals over citizens TRUMP: “Stand if you agree: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” DEMOCRATS: *Stay seated* TRAITORS. pic.twitter.com/JvE0U9HTBT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

Suozzi, 63, appeared to admit falling asleep, according to Newsday, writing in a post on the social media platform X, “I have always had a hard time staying awake watching reruns.”

Veteran Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, 59, also appeared to have nodded off during the speech, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Democrats also disgraced themselves when Trump asked the bipartisan members of Congress at the U.S. Capitol building to stand if they agreed that the “first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

A camera that panned the audience showed Democrats remaining seated — sending the unmistakable message that they prioritize illegal aliens over U.S. citizens.

Sleeping during the SOTU address is bad enough, but championing foreign invaders over the American people is a treasonous slap in the face to the entire nation.

In another sickening display, Democrats also refused to stand in honor of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was murdered by a repeat criminal who was out on no-cash bail in North Carolina.

SICKENING. Democrats refused to stand for Iryna Zarutska’s parents. pic.twitter.com/CRQOTNOvQB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2026

“How do you not stand?” Trump asked caustically, disgust evident in his voice. “How do you not stand?”

X user Matt Van Swol — who attended the SOTU address — was astonished by the callousness that Democrats exhibited toward Zarutska’s grieving mom, who sobbed when the president discussed her daughter.

“Watching Democrats refuse to stand for Iryna Zarutska’s parents, who were seated 15 feet away from me,” he wrote Tuesday night. “May have been the single most radicalizing moment of my life.”

“I could not believe it. I still can’t. I cannot wrap my head around it,” Van Swol wrote.

Watching Democrats refuse to stand for Iryna Zarutska’s parents, who were seated 15 feet away from me… May have been the single most radicalizing moment of my life. I could not believe it. I still can’t. I cannot wrap my head around it. pic.twitter.com/uvlDo1FTIY — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 25, 2026

From sleeping on the job, to prioritizing foreign invaders over U.S. citizens, to incentivizing violent crime, Democrats constantly spotlight their warped, subversive agenda.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.