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Sneako attends WrestleMania After Dark Las Vegas Hall Of Fame event featuring Metro Boomin at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 19, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
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Sneako attends WrestleMania After Dark Las Vegas Hall Of Fame event featuring Metro Boomin at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 19, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images)

WATCH: Muslim Goes Viral Shouting, 'This Is the Islamic Republic of New Yorkistan... Mamdani's New York,' Claims 'Islam Will Be in Every Household'

 By Samuel Short  July 6, 2026 at 3:00pm
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A popular Muslim streamer said the quiet part out loud as he celebrated Egypt’s victory over Australia on Friday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The streamer in question is 27-year-old Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, who goes by his username “Sneako” on social media.

Balinthazy, a New York City native, was filmed celebrating in the streets with a group of fans after the aforementioned victory, but decided to inform viewers, “This is the Islamic Republic of New Yorkistan.”

“Islam will be in every household, Inshallah [God willing]. The whole world is Muslim. Welcome to Mamdani’s New York,” he said in a reference to New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the first Muslim to hold the office.

“You see this city? You see how it looks? Inshallah, your city looks just like this too.”

More footage was posted to social media platform X by the outlet Lawstreet Journal, in which Balinthazy shouted, “Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for “Allah is the greatest.”

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive. 

We are just a few months away from the 25th anniversary of September 11th, and we’re seeing Muslims make declarations like this in the streets.

Related:
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In a Democrat-run city like New York, this will not only be tolerated, but actively celebrated.

At first glance, leftism and Islam seem totally antithetical — one preaches diversity, tolerance, and a rejection of tradition, while the other is built upon a centuries-old doctrine of raping, murdering, and conquering anyone who does not agree.

The common link is a hatred for the West — and a particular hatred for the United States of America because of its unmatched Christian history and values.

For the left, it’s ironic they despise our system, since it’s the only thing saving their necks from the scimitar.

For Muslims like Balinthazy, democracy, freedom of speech, and freedom of religion are not means of peaceful coexistence, but are temporary pathways to exploit in the aim of establishing a caliphate.

The novelty in this footage comes from how forthcoming Balinthazy is with Islam’s intentions.

Muslims will often use Taqiyya, a doctrine that authorizes deception in concealing a believer’s intentions or true beliefs, when surrounded by infidels.

Taqiyya is likely the explanation when Muslim public officials — Mamdani or otherwise — argue they are for tolerance and diversity. They are outnumbered. They emulate the life of their prophet, Muhammad, who found himself outnumbered while living in Mecca among polytheists, the Quraysh.

He only went on the offensive and made war against the Quraysh after traveling to the city of Medina, where he created converts willing to fight.

If Balinthazy feels confident enough to declare Islam’s true intentions, we should all be worried not just about New York City, but about this country.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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