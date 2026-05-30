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An urban street with steam rising from a manhole and a taxi in motion in New York.
An urban street with steam rising from a manhole and a taxi in motion in New York. (william87 / Getty Images)

Watch: Mysterious Strangers Pile Out of Sewer Manhole, Prompts Police Investigation

 By Bryan Chai  May 30, 2026 at 8:30am
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Seven men climbing out of a New York City sewer sounds like the setup of a bad joke.

Authorities, however, aren’t laughing.

A viral video swept the internet this week, courtesy of The Flatbush Scoop, showcasing that exact setup:

“A bizarre and developing situation is unfolding on McDonald Avenue between Kings Highway and Avenue S, near Kosher Corner Supermarket,” the viral post, sitting at over a million views, read.

“Video shows approximately six individuals emerging from a manhole at around 2:00 a.m. after reportedly spending nearly two hours underground — with the cover closed and a person standing watch nearby.”

Indeed, the video did appear to show just that — though it appears that there were seven individuals, not six, to ultimately emerge from the sewer.

Initially, the video showed what appeared to be that aforementioned spotter wearing a white shirt, standing by a trio of vehicles. He then walked over to the manhole in question and appeared to give some sort of signal.

At that point, seven individuals all crawl out of the sewers, with the first one physically moving the manhole cover near the cars.

Even more bizarre, several of the men then immediately began to strip down, and the video cut out shortly thereafter.

For obvious reasons, the internet had a field day with this.

Related:
New Yorker Sentenced To 40 Years in Prison After Slaying 4 People on a Midnight Rampage

(For the unaware, that second post is a reference to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a fictitious group of anthropomorphized turtles who live in the New York City sewers.)

But for as much fun as the internet was having, according to the New York Post, local authorities were treating this much more seriously.

The outlet reported that the New York Police Department formally launched an investigation into the bizarre, viral video.

That investigation apparently involved sending one of their own men down the sewer, though nothing concrete appears to have materialized from that venture.

No arrests have been made.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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Watch: Mysterious Strangers Pile Out of Sewer Manhole, Prompts Police Investigation
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