Commentary

Watch: Nadler Aide Cuffed and Crying After Trying to Stop DHS from Searching Office for 'Rioters'

 By Samantha Chang  June 2, 2025 at 4:47am
An aide to Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York sniveled like a baby while being handcuffed by Homeland Security officers after allegedly blocking the agents from performing a security check for rioters.

The incident unfolded Wednesday at Nadler‘s district office in downtown Manhattan.

At the time, left-wing activists were protesting on behalf of illegal aliens outside an immigration court house that’s in the same federal building as Nadler’s office, Fox News reported.

DHS police were responding to reports that Nadler aides were “harboring rioters” in his office.

In a viral video circulated across social media, a Nadler staffer is heard whimpering after being handcuffed by a DHS officer.

A second Nadler aide is seen blocking a DHS officer from entering the office while demanding a search warrant.

“I’m a federal officer, we’re here checking on something,” the agent said. “We have the right to check. You’re harboring rioters in the office.”

A Homeland Security rep said the aide who was handcuffed was briefly detained after she became confrontational and blocked agents from performing their jobs.

“Based on earlier incidents in a nearby facility, [Federal Protective Service] officers were concerned about the safety of the federal employees in the office and went to the location to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those present,” the DHS representative said.

“Officers identified themselves and explained their intent to conduct a security check, however, one individual became verbally confrontational and physically blocked access to the office,” the statement continued.

“The officers then detained the individual in the hallway for the purpose of completing the security check. All were released without further incident,” DHS added.

Nadler later issued a statement on X, accusing President Donald Trump and DHS of “sowing chaos” with their deportation process.

Numerous X users dunked on Nadler by reminding him that “no one is above the law.”

Watching unpatriotic Democrats passionately advocate on behalf of foreign nationals who broke U.S. immigration laws by sneaking into the country spotlights their warped priorities.

Members of Congress, such as Jerry Nadler, blithely ignore the fact that their job is to represent their American constituents —  not foreign invaders who have no respect for U.S. sovereignty or its laws.

In no other nation would you find politicians who shamelessly flout the laws of their homeland and openly subvert the interests of their native population in favor of foreign invaders.

If you snuck into another country and demanded that its taxpayers feed and house you indefinitely, you’d be detained and deported.

Why do Democrats demand the United States serve as a dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens who show open contempt for American laws and the welfare of its citizens?

Conversation