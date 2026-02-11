Watch: Nadler Appears to Be Dead Asleep at Epstein DOJ Hearing - Same Hearing Where He Accused AG Bondi of Not Caring About Victims

Look, part of me gets it.

Being a politician can be a pretty draining job with long hours, no rest, and even less thanks.

And I would genuinely reserve empathy for any politician in the trenches, fighting the good fight, and trying to make America a better place.

In other words, I reserve no such empathy for Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler.

The outspoken leftist was part of a wild congressional hearing on Tuesday which sought to assess the Department of Justice’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, among other topics.

The event was, for lack of a better term, a debacle.

It was clear from what unfolded that Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was peppered with all manner of ad hominem attacks from Democrats, was forced to stand her ground.

It was clear from what unfolded that Democrats had nothing substantive on the Epstein issue, and just wanted to parrot the same criticisms against Bondi.

And it was clear that Nadler was there to… catch some z’s?

Nadler — very much a part of the circus hounding Bondi — was only at the hearing to attack and try to embarrass her.

How do we know this? Look at what the buffoon was doing when the spotlight wasn’t on him:

Yes, that’s Nadler, sitting in on a very important hearing, having to be woken up from a nap by a staffer who clearly isn’t paid enough to babysit the 78-year-old lawmaker.

That would be embarrassing enough on its own.

But Nadler made things so much worse because he actually had the gall to accuse Bondi of not caring about the Epstein victims.

You can watch that contentious exchange below:

Watch: A wild exchange took place today between Rep. Jerry Nadler and AG Pam Bondi. Nadler made the mistake of insulting Bondi. That triggered a scorched earth response unlike any we’ve ever seen before. The real fireworks begin at 4:00 in the video.pic.twitter.com/9CyCiZ1Ztn — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) February 11, 2026

Look, if you’re going to attack somebody’s character by accusing them of not caring enough, the least you can do is care enough to stay awake during the pertinent proceedings.

But Nadler couldn’t even hurdle that amazingly low bar.

And really, this is the perfect microcosm of what’s wrong with the modern Democratic Party.

If there’s a chance to attack, demean, or insult the administration of President Donald Trump, they’ll show up with zeal and attentiveness for days.

But if there’s a chance to legislate and discuss issues that actually matter to Americans?

They’re behind their desk snoozing away — quite literally.

