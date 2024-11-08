Watch: Nancy Pelosi Appears to Be Having a Hard Time Dealing with Kamala's Loss as Cameras Capture Tense Moment

Call it schadenfreude. Or, call it a healthy desire to witness just deserts. Either way, watching the world’s worst people wallow in their own well-earned misery gives one immense satisfaction.

Moreover, while no honest person would ever want to inhabit the mental universe of someone like Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, the effort to see the world through her eyes in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory can prove edifying.

During television coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris’s concession speech on Wednesday, cameras caught Pelosi, the former House speaker, having an animated discussion with longtime Democratic Party strategist Donna Brazile.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Brazile twice threw her hands up and shook her head. That kind of body language usually signals disbelief or disgust.

Pelosi responded by nodding her head and making up-and-down hand gestures.

It is also worth noting that, of the nearly two-dozen people whose faces were visible in this particular clip, only Pelosi wore sunglasses. Unless she has peculiar eye sensitivity, that could signal a desire — conscious or otherwise — to conceal one’s distress.

🚨Democrats in disarray: Nancy Pelosi is arguing with Donna Brazile at the Kamala Harris defeat speech. pic.twitter.com/y3QQBoQCAT — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2024

Speaking of Pelosi’s distress, the New York Post reported that the former speaker ignored the outlet’s questions on Wednesday.

As for the aforementioned clip of Pelosi and Brazile, the Post also enlisted a forensic lip reader to decipher comments from Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., who stood between the two women.

“Come on,” Bowser apparently said. “Please … please.”

Brazile later took to X and insisted that she and Pelosi had merely discussed uncalled House races.

Whatever the truth might be — and we have no reason to expect that high-ranking Democrats would ever tell it — there is no question that Pelosi has cause to feel despondent, nor is there doubt that the Post captured a delicious photo of her looking that way.

In fact, Friday’s Post cover featured that photo.

“Blue Hoo!” the brilliant accompanying headline read.

Indeed, no one in America has more reasons to look and feel distressed than Pelosi.

For one thing, the 84-year-old congresswoman played a key role in the party coup that forced President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

“Do you think it was a mistake to kick Joe Biden off the ballot?” a Post reporter asked Pelosi. The former speaker ignored the question.

Likewise, one wonders if the new Trump administration’s Justice Department might take an interest in Pelosi’s miraculously lucrative stock trades.

Furthermore, the former speaker, afflicted with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, must now reckon with the fact that she will turn 88 years old before Trump leaves the White House. Thus, his mere presence will haunt her in the twilight of her life.

In short, whatever she might have said to Brazile, Pelosi looked and undoubtedly felt miserable. And her misery is good news for Americans who love justice.

