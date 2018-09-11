Watch: Nancy Pelosi and Cory Booker Get Scolded at 9/11 Memorial by Victim’s Family

A man whose mother was killed during the 9/11 attack on New York City scolded House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey on Tuesday during the annual observance of the tragedy for seeking to use the victims’ loss for political gain.

Nicholas Haros Jr.’s 76-year-old mother Frances died when the Twin Towers fell 17 years ago.

Haros was among those reading the names of the nearly 3,000 people who perished on that terrible day.

In addition to reading several names, Haros took time during the ceremony to chastise Democrats for cheapening the loss experienced by the families of the victims by politicizing it.

“This year, a representative of the House referred to our loss as just another incident,” he said concerning comments Pelosi made in June.

In the context of Trump’s announced zero-tolerance policy for illegal border crossings, Pelosi argued Democrats also believe in securing the border, Fox News reported.

"Stop using the bones and ashes of our loved ones as props in your political theater. Their lives, sacrifices and death are worth so much more. Let's not trivialize them of us. It hurts." #September11th #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/sJqN8HyEhH — CSPAN (@cspan) September 11, 2018

“In fact, I said to some of you before, when we had the 9/11 incident and the commission was formed — and they made their recommendations — they made recommendations to protect America, but the Republicans would never take them up. And some of it was about our borders. The Republicans would never take them up,” Pelosi added.

Haros pointed out other comments that offended him.

“This year, a network commentator said the president’s performance in Helsinki was a traitorous act as was 9/11,” he said. “And last week, a senator attacked a Supreme Court nominee and called him a racist for alleged comments after 9/11.”

Haros was apparently referring to Booker’s attack on Brett Kavanaugh, with the senator implying the judge was a racist.

In the lead-up to his much publicized “I am Spartacus” moment at Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, Booker announced to the nominee, “I have letters here, sir, that have asked for — now, the one email specifically entitled racial profiling that somehow — I mean, literally the email was entitled racial profiling, that somehow was designated as something that the public couldn’t see.”

In the January 2002 email, Kavanaugh, who was working as a White House attorney for then President George W. Bush, was advocating for race-neutral security measures in the wake of Sept. 11.

The document had been cleared for release by Bush’s documents representative prior to Booker’s dramatic proclamation that he was willing to risk his position in the Senate to make sure it went public.

“Stop, stop,” Haros said after listing the three examples of Democrats politicizing 9/11. “Please, stop using the bones and ashes of our loved ones as props in your political theater.

“They’re lives, sacrifices and death are worth so much more. Let’s not trivialize them or us, it hurts. To my mom and to all of you and your loved ones, never forget.”

Haros’ remarks drew strong applause from those on hand.

