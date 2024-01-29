Watch: Nancy Pelosi Loses It as Protesters Storm Her Property, Tells Them to 'Go Back to China'

Nancy Pelosi is finally learning what the far-left is really about.

In a video circulating on social media, the former speaker of the House can be seen arguing with a group of anti-Israel protesters outside her home in San Francisco.

“Go back to China where your headquarters is!” she can be heard shouting at one point.

The confrontation took place as hundreds of demonstrations continue to take place across the U.S. and the wider world demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

In an interview with CNN, the California congresswoman suggested that the FBI should investigate those calling for an Israeli cease-fire over potential links to Russia.

“For them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin’s message,” she explained.

“Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what [Russian President Vladimir Putin] would like to see.”

“I think some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere. Some, I think, are connected to Russia,” she continued. “Some financing should be investigated, and I want to ask the FBI to investigate that.”

The question of Israel’s war against Hamas has highlighted the strong divisions within the Democratic Party over preferred policy in the Middle East.

Last week, Politico reported that Joe Biden’s campaign manager had traveled to Michigan to try and shore up support among disaffected Muslim communities furious with his backing for Israel.

However, many of those invited to such meetings reportedly rejected the offer, including state Rep. Alabas Farhat, a Democrat who represents the heavily Islamic area of Dearborn.

“I represent a community that’s actively hurting,” Farhat said about the invitation.

“When speaking to the community about this, it was a resounding no. Now is not the time for political conversations, now is the time for a cease-fire, and then we can talk.”

