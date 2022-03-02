Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had a front-row seat to Biden’s laughable State of the Union address on Tuesday night. While Biden’s gaffes certainly made waves, it may have been Pelosi herself who stole the show.

In a video shared on Twitter, Biden was discussing the need to support United States military veterans. Pelosi apparently agreed, and she attempted to stand up and clap to show her support.

Yet as she tried to complete that simple task, she appeared to lose her balance and nearly fall over.

Pelosi had to reach her hands out to balance herself, almost as if she was tight-roping above the ground. Her wry smile quickly turned to a look of concern until she was able to regain her balance.

In case you missed it, Nancy Pelosi almost fell over while clapping last night. pic.twitter.com/H6sdMDKgeY — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 2, 2022

Pelosi is 81 years old, and many Americans had speculated she may retire following the end of her current term. Surprisingly, she announced her bid for re-election on Jan. 25, Axios reported.

Leftists will almost certainly criticize any coverage of Pelosi’s near-fall on Tuesday night, decrying critics as mockers or nitpickers. However, this is the game the left has chosen to play.

When a video of former President Donald Trump walking slowly down a ramp after a speech at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point began circulating in June 2020, leftist outlets acted like the sky was falling.

Is Pelosi fit to serve in Congress? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (110 Votes)

“Trump’s Halting Walk Down Ramp Raises New Health Questions,” a headline from The New York Times read.

In that case, Trump was walking on a steep downward slope, which seems to provide a perfectly reasonable explanation for his careful demeanor. Once he reached the end of the ramp, he comfortably strutted onto the grass.

Pelosi is seven years older than Trump was at that point, and she nearly fell over while attempting to stand on perfectly level ground. That is just as concerning for her health, if not more so, than Trump’s walk.

Pelosi’s stumble wasn’t her only awkward moment on Tuesday night. At another point during Biden’s speech, she was seen creepily rubbing her hands together as she stood up behind him.

The moment was even more awkward given that Biden was discussing how soldiers in Afghanistan encountered “toxic smoke from burn pits.”

Why is Nancy Pelosi so jazzed to celebrate toxic smoke from burn pits?! pic.twitter.com/IDjXXmnHK3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 2, 2022

Many Twitter users tried to guess the reasoning for this awkward action, and some concluded she may have had too much to drink.

Is Speaker Pelosi intoxicated? Something isn’t right. pic.twitter.com/MbYfZd7MIZ — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 2, 2022

Pelosi has been drinking again. I hope it’s not Russian vodka! pic.twitter.com/RKBCxokfAl — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2022

Whatever the reason, the fact is that Pelosi appeared uncomfortable and raised legitimate questions about her health during Tuesday’s speech. Her constituents have reason to ask whether Pelosi is still capable of representing them.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.