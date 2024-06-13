Watch: Nathan Wade's CNN Interview Interrupted After He's Pressed on Fani Willis Drama - 'I'm Getting Signaled Here'

Nathan Wade, the ex-boyfriend of a Georgia prosecutor who’s targeting former President Donald Trump, was abruptly pulled away during a CNN interview when asked about his scandalous affair.

On Wednesday, a “media consultant” interrupted the interview after CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked the ousted Trump prosecutor about the timeline of his romance with his former boss, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“Just to clarify, when did the romantic relationship between the two of you start?” Collins asked.

“Yeah, so we get into — there’s been this effort to say that, OK, these exact dates are at issue and these exact dates are,” he stammered.

Wade then abruptly stopped talking, saying, “I’m getting — I’m getting signaled here.”

At that point, a “media consultant” stepped in and pulled Wade aside. The two then huddled in a corner for about a minute.

After Wade returned to his chair, Collins asked, “Everything OK?”

He said, “Yeah,” and then proceeded to dodge the question about his affair.

My exchange with Nathan Wade tonight on the timeline of his romantic relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis — including an interruption from a member of his team as he was answering when it began and when it ended. pic.twitter.com/S5AJzdsmOC — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 13, 2024

The irony is that the main reason the media want to interview Wade is to grill him about his sordid romance with Willis, which has spotlighted the corruption in the so-called election interference case against Trump.

“Attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represents Trump co-defendant Michael Roman in the sprawling racketeering and influence case, has argued that the ‘improper’ and ‘clandestine’ relationship started as early as 2019,” the New York Post reported.

“Wade was hired by Willis to lead the investigation on Nov. 1, 2021, one day before he filed for divorce. He has testified that the tryst started ‘around March’ 2022.”

“Neither has provided a precise date of when the fling began. Both Wade and Willis have similarly given conflicting time periods for when their romance ended,” the report said.

NEW: Former Fulton County DA employee and friend of Fani Willis since college says she was definitely in a relationship with Nathan Wade since 2019. This completely contradicts the filings of Wade and Willis in which they claimed it began in 2022. Giving false statements to the… pic.twitter.com/mt5FUIDqUu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 15, 2024

Terrence Bradley said “dang” after he realized his texts proved Nathan Wade and Fani Willis were in a relationship before Willis hired Wade to get Trump. Wade and Willis are so corrupt. Judge McAfee must fire Fani Willis and her lover from Trump’s case. pic.twitter.com/2kdXedwXCm — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) February 27, 2024

In January, Willis was accused of a jaw-dropping series of ethical breaches and legal misconduct in a 127-page court filing by Roman, a former 2020 campaign official.

The Fulton County district attorney has been accused of hiring her lover as a “special prosecutor” on the Trump case.

Willis and Wade allegedly took lavish vacations to Napa Valley, Florida and the Caribbean using the taxpayer money his law firm had received for working on the case.

QUESTION: Why has Georgia and/or the FBI not issued a search warrant for DA Fani Willis and her lover Nathan Wade for using the extra and unnecessary approximately $700,000 in state and federal money on alleged multiple lovers vacations? https://t.co/gF8FMt1i9R — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 13, 2024

CNN reported that “one line item stood out to multiple lawyers who reviewed Wade’s billing document included in the motion filed by Roman: On November 5, 2021, Wade billed the Fulton County DA for 24 hours in a day at $250 per hour.”

That would mean that Wade worked 24 hours straight that Sunday.

In total, Wade was paid almost $1 million after being hired as a special prosecutor by Willis, according to court papers.

🚨 BREAKING: Jim Jordan launches inquiry into Fani Willis associate Nathan Wade. On November 5, 2021, Wade billed taxpayers for 24 hours of legal work, attesting that he worked all day and night without break on a politically motivated prosecution. pic.twitter.com/ilVuJaaBg7 — JB Slear (@JB_Slear) January 12, 2024

Defense attorney Manny Arora also took issue with his “utter lack of experience” in relevant case law before he was hired as a “special prosecutor” by his then-girlfriend.

“The bigger concern [than the affair and financial payments] is hiring an attorney to handle the biggest RICO case — possibly in the history of U.S. jurisprudence — when that counsel has never handled a RICO case before,” Arora told CNN.

Is Trump being persecuted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (312 Votes) No: 2% (6 Votes)

This is why the timeline of Wade’s romance with Willis is relevant.

Wade’s affair and the ethical issues raised by the hefty payments he received were so scandalous that he resigned in March.

On March 15, Judge Scott McAfee — who’s overseeing the case in the Superior Court of Fulton County — wrote in a 23-page ruling that the romance between the couple had created an appearance of a conflict of interest.

In his decision, McAfee said the entire district attorney’s office should resign if Wade remains on the team. That same day, Wade stepped down.

Scandal aside, the damage to Willis’ politically motivated, shoddy persecution of Trump has been done.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.